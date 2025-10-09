Maureen N. McLane

morning mist and cloud

faint on the mountain

a god is moving his face

over the waters a god

in the cleft in the pass up the

ghyll the scramblers make

their way also up –

yesterday || in the beginning

they told a story about glaciers

& granite and later glass

and grottos and gone now

the volcanic surge coring

the apple the earth



you are finding a way by losing

the path and refinding

a path in what the other walkers

earlier said how had we never found

that tarn how

had we let the world dissolve

into the obvious life

we were living

despite I saw the moon

and there you were Anne-Lise

in my mind | again last night

& the night before a new calendar

for memory or is it simply O

the daily there’s the moon

& see that way

is south. It hung

half bitten over the fell the pike

the moon faint yet distinct

in the hot fresh blue.

I was rebuked by a shepherd

I was reading who hates the way I look

at his land as if I could help it

and maybe with his help I can

maybe with his mental hand

we too would find

a new animal gear new skilled

with fresh dumb hearts

that don’t need starving



I am going on again

but won’t apologise

as the day is fresh

& my spirit my very spirit

rising in my chest like a metaphor

brought home to its source

far and high in the woods –

a clearing the Norse called thwaite