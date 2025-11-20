Owen Hatherley mentions that James Callaghan commissioned a modernist house in Blackheath, South-East London, an environment of ‘middle-class radical idealism’, where he had progressive architects, pop stars and TV personalities for neighbours (LRB, 23 October). Even so, Hatherley’s suggestion that Callaghan shared Anthony Crosland’s ‘progressive, pro-modernist’ principles is unexpected. We associate modernity with Harold Wilson’s ‘scientific and technical revolution’, but Crosland’s earlier variation was more expansive. In The Future of Socialism (1956) he demanded ‘open-air cafés’, ‘better-designed street lamps and telephone kiosks’, the abolition of ‘socially imposed restrictions on the individual’s private life and liberty’. In Roy Jenkins’s words, the idea was to create a ‘climate of opinion which is favourable to gaiety, tolerance and beauty’. This programme gave way in some respects to a more technocratic vision after 1964, but survived in the continuation of efforts to legislate in the fields of social reproduction and moral regulation begun under the previous government: abolition of the death penalty, reform of laws governing censorship, homosexuality, abortion and divorce etc.

This cycle of legislation is often seen as having ended with Callaghan’s tenure as home secretary. In fact he had broadly supported these reforms, had always been opposed to capital punishment and was strongly critical of the persecution of homosexuals. But with the publication of the Wootton Report in 1969, which recommended a reduction in the maximum penalty for the possession and sale of cannabis, Callaghan reached the limits of his tolerance. Rejecting the proposal, he told the House of Commons he intended to ‘call a halt to the advancing tide of permissiveness’.

The Wootton Committee had convened in response to a letter published in the Times in 1967 calling for reform of the law pertaining to cannabis, signed by the Beatles and prominent members of the liberal establishment, the social group who had been Callaghan’s neighbours. The usual interpretation of his position on this issue is that it was unsurprising given his respectable working-class and Nonconformist background, but before the deepening economic and political crisis of the 1960s a decisive split between progressive and ‘traditional’ class fractions had not yet taken place. Perhaps Callaghan’s presence in Blackheath in the late 1950s and early 1960s is a small sign of this.