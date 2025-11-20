Vol. 47 No. 21 · 20 November 2025
Poem

Demonstration

Jorie Graham

420 words

I took off my glasses
& pocketed them.
I took out my eyes
& tossed them up

for the crows to catch
& turn to
notes. I felt
the wind. The one crow

landing on the ranking
branch. Staring
at me. Felt
that. It was all

flowing now. I made

my way to where I was to join
the others. The others
were all already
there. There was

chanting, there were orders, the instructions were
loud. Impatience
made itself at home
in all these distances of shoulders, of

hands. Everyone sang. I cld hear its
shuddering. Impatience, I sd,
stop now while you
can. It’s a big flock. We’re entering

the network. There’s smoke. The air
all around me knows
not to hold anything
for long. Bc it is this unison of

breath, this unison of
mind the big wind is
after. The crows
watch. More & more gather in

the canopy. Where
shall we meet up
afterwards, someone
cried out. Here. Exactly

here, was the answer.
I listen to the day.
I remember the rule of law, the rule
of the two-second advantage,

it sounds like endings,
a vacancy expecting re-
velation, re-
evaluation, expecting

to become a river of selves, of dis-
appearing selves, us all
stepping again now into the self-erasing
crowd, the air

full of receipts, of tips, of signals by which

we are expecting to be
changed. It glides. It carries
me. Ever more alive. I made sure
I never had to see

the horizon
again I think – I did – I did it
voluntarily, I think I did it
voluntarily, it is

so dry this
chant into which we’re
disappearing, the killing
continues but now we call it

decay, or is it delay,
did I love myself
too much or too
little, I think I was lied

to, I am not what I
look like
in this growing
crowd, when I think back

to the screen where I was singled out where I was
called,
I didn’t look like
me, I had been searching there

for what the
questions are, what
the question
is – is there

a question – the chanting gets louder
as we approach, it sounds just like
answers but what was
the question. I

remember asking those
around me. I think one sd
it’s a game, it’s a theory, but
just then everything

you’ve read about
for all these years
began. Right then. As if it were planned. As if we were
expected. It has not ceased since.

If you can hear me there,
if this reaches you,
forgive us,
we did not know who we were.

Jorie Graham, the Boylston Professor of Rhetoric and Oratory at Harvard, won the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry for The Dream of the Unified Field: Selected Poems 1974-94. Her other collections include The End of Beauty, P L A C E and RunawayTo 2040 came out in 2023.

