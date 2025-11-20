Josie Mitchell

Is sin​ an inescapable condition? Ruth, the narrator of Kate Riley’s first novel, has given this question much thought. When she asks forgiveness, she does so in the knowledge that she will ‘sin again immediately’. If she controls her sins of commission (lies, covetousness), she knows she will be undone by her innumerable sins of omission (withheld laughter, boredom). In her bleak moral arithmetic, the day’s failures will always outweigh its successes.

Ruth was born in Gracefield, Michigan, a Christian commune run by the Brotherhood, a fictional Anabaptist sect with settlements across North America. Like the Amish and Mennonites, its members wear plain garments and keep their faces bare, in a ‘constantly recalibrating state of voluntary poverty’. In order to embrace the values of the peace-church tradition – non-violence, communal goods, decision by consensus – they live apart from society, the better to heed the charter of the Sermon on the Mount.

For as long as she can remember, Ruth has felt like ‘an imposter among human beings’. Part of her longs to make herself smaller, humbler, more obedient; another part rolls her eyes at the hypocrisies of religious life. The novel traces Ruth’s awkward passage through the Brotherhood – from her childhood in the 1960s to late middle age – in a series of wry vignettes that draw out the contradictions of faith. From the beginning she has an abiding sense of defect: she knows that ‘God, Jesus, her mother’ and ‘all of her dead relatives’ can read her mind, and so, in order to avoid inspection, she walks about in ‘ardent imitation’ of a child whose soul requires no monitor. Inside, she thinks the words ‘shit’ and ‘sex’ and imagines the private parts of cavemen and Egyptians. She finds a wriggling eft – a juvenile newt – in the woods and, as if driven by ‘holy orders’, decides to post it to her grandparents in a bottle of dishwashing liquid. After she realises that the creature has died, she is forced to watch her father extract its ‘softening carcass’, disturbed at the consequence of what she had thought a message from the angels. So begins a relationship with God that is never simple.

The communes, known as Dorfs, have everything one might need: nursery, school, kitchen and dormitories, and a vast Meeting Hall that smells of ‘cedar and beeswax’, where people come together for prayer and ‘Love Meals’. Life in the community follows a certain pattern: on-site education for the younger children, then a brief spell (required by American law) at the local high school, where the boys blend in by removing their chambray button-downs and the girls remain unassimilable in long skirts and polka-dotted kerchiefs. The life markers that follow – baptism, courtship, marriage – are just as prescribed, but with more scope for error.

Ruth disappoints a succession of elders who urge her to cultivate a simple devotion to ‘Christ, the man’; she responds by asking them questions about Simone Weil and the moral implications of the Holocaust. ‘We mustn’t let religious language get in the way of our daily work,’ says Gerda, wife of the commune’s leader, who seeks to prepare her for baptism. Ruth’s cleverness keeps surfacing in the form of ironic asides and mutinous mental footnotes, but the church has no use for them, except as further evidence of her failure to belong. Her wit is wasted on a society that celebrates the humble virtues of canning produce and chopping wood, while treating intellect as a barrier to faith.

Ruth worries that, given her shortcomings, she may never marry. A brother can ask permission to begin correspondence with a baptised sister, but all ‘licit courtship’ is mediated by the elders. Since there are fewer men than women in the Brotherhood, the elders decide who will remain ‘single-hearted’, serving out their lives in the congregation without a partner, ‘with varying concession to grief and bitterness’. When Ruth develops a disorienting crush on Calvin Winslow, she has no way of speaking to him, and ends up crying in the laundry room on the morning of his wedding to Giddy Dettweiler, after being tasked with writing a cursive G on the celebratory sign. In the end, Ruth meets her future husband, Alan, at the Meeting Hall bulletin board. He has just come back from three years of ‘experimental apostasy’ in the outside world and this gives him an appealing sheen of defiance. Leaving the community for stints of self-exploration seems to be reserved for men.

The third-person narration remains tethered to Ruth, who looks aslant at the daily happenings on the Dorf: two sisters ladle mulled wine from a stockpot ‘in syncopation’; a class of children unearth an ‘abridged cow skeleton’. Ruth’s discernment emerges from Riley’s own gift for language. The sentences are tart, exact and pleased with their own compression, landing like punchlines: ‘She was named Ruth before anyone could intervene’; ‘Weeks passed and Hiram did not. Eternity abated.’ The tone, bone-dry, is always tilting this melancholy novel towards the comic.

The novel’s middle sections explore the commune’s elaborate structures of control. A group that renounces violence must find subtler ways to discipline its members: correction is everywhere but rarely named, appearing as oblique denials of permission, folded notes and superficially gentle admonishments. The rules are opaque and unpredictable. At one point bicycles, musical instruments and recorded music are banned overnight for ‘lacking scriptural precedent’. Yet, she reflects, ‘bothering the meniscus’ of a pot of borscht, beetroot is also absent from the Bible.

To ‘break the spine of family worship’, the elders send all unmarried young people, known as the Shalom, to live and work in other households – the goal is ‘familiarity without favouritism’. Ruth is placed with Martha, a stern woman she tries in vain to win over, first with jokes and then with stories of ‘the adorable behaviour of animals’. Families, too, are relocated from one Dorf to another: ‘Summonses to move appeared, like late library book notices and anonymous encouragement, in one’s mail-room cubby, faxed from foreign elders and always signed with love.’ Over the course of her life, Ruth is moved repeatedly, from Gracefield to Edendale to Cedar Hollow and onwards, from Minnesota to Ontario.

In this way, Riley layers two views of the church: on the one hand, a hidden but unquestionable authority, ‘like some pulsing larval queen’; on the other, a fretful collective of brothers and sisters uncertain how to channel God’s will: ‘Should children pray?’ ‘Could sports be holy?’ Might ‘humming conduct sin’?

An irony not lost on Riley is that the Brotherhood can chart its origins to a period of radical religious dissent. In fifth grade, Ruth and her class storm the Meeting Hall and nail Martin Luther’s 95 Theses to a ‘pre-approved door’. Riley conjures a backdrop of ‘stateless and churchless’ predecessors, chased across ‘the forested margins of Europe, and martyred whenever caught’ – a nod to the early Anabaptists in the 16th century. She seems to have drawn liberally from the Bruderhof, a peace church founded in Germany in the 1920s and exiled by the Nazis for resisting conscription and refusing to salute Hitler. The group eventually put down roots in England and the United States. A century on, the Bruderhof supports itself through a children’s toy company, Community Playthings, which manufactures wooden cars, trucks and aeroplanes that come with a reassuring fifteen-year warranty. Unlike the Amish or Hutterites, whose settlements remain largely closed to outsiders, the Bruderhof welcomes new members: its website announces that the movement is open to ‘all who have received a call to the service of Christ in brotherly and sisterly community’.

Riley didn’t grow up in a commune – she was raised in Manhattan – but in her mid-twenties she lived for about a year with a group that sounds very like the Bruderhof, and the novel began as an email correspondence with the New York Times critic Molly Young about the experience. This may be part of what gives the book its almost ethnographic fidelity to the minutiae of community life. Riley writes at times like an anthropologist, someone who has fought to comprehend the fellowship’s hermetic logic and can’t quite resist showing her workings, tallying merits and failings on an abacus.

She neither dismisses the sect outright as a patriarchal cult nor romanticises its self-denials as a cure-all for modernity. Instead she seems driven to understand the system, even as it falters. At her most brutal she makes the community look not just confused but ridiculous: as a child, Ruth hears church members playing Martin Luther King’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech on the Meeting Hall speakers, but rather than marching at Selma, the Brotherhood prefers to bake pies for the county’s harvest festival or to spend hours debating whether buttons (a reference to militarism) are ungodly. ‘Black people, along with the poor and the unborn, were ever but only present in theory, elect in affliction and loved in abstract.’ Yet Riley takes seriously the church’s desire to step away from the ‘fractious disputes of faith, property and purpose’ found in the outside world. She never commits to a full send-up of the commune with its perpetual singing, hiking and floor-buffing; beside Ruth’s brittle witticisms are moments of quiet devotion rendered with compelling simplicity.

The Anabaptists – named for their insistence on adult baptism – belong to the lineage of believers who, as William James put it in The Varieties of Religious Experience, are ‘twice-born’: their faith turns on conversion or new birth. James sees them as an anxious lot, always seeking to redefine their relationship with God, and scared that they are destined to fail. Riley, who studied philosophy at Yale, seems drawn to these theological conundrums. Her characters pray every day and sing together yet remain unsure that they are worthy of God’s love. Kurt Ayler, after missing a kitchen shift, diagnoses himself with ‘spiritual torpor’ and requests a period of formal solitude called ‘exclusion’, a punishment and cure at once: ‘Kurt would have no chats or handshakes, eat his meals alone in his room like a convict, and meet daily with various elders to palpate the dead node of his faith.’

Ruth comes to see that her waves of sadness, boredom, loneliness and irritation are not the sort of suffering that leads to grace, and she envies the dignity conferred on those with more noble struggles. When Benji Blocher proposes to Susan Becker after being diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer, Ruth wonders: ‘What in bland Susan would merit a widow’s dignity at 25?’ Motherhood, too, proves unintuitive. All three of Ruth’s children depress her, but the youngest leaves her with a postpartum depression that she observes with ‘remote fascination’. Alan is the sort of husband who wakes the children, reads them the Bible, sings a song, takes them to school and then goes to work, all while Ruth stays in bed – not out of tenderness for his wife but because he is a good Christian.

In time, Ruth withdraws from the prayer meetings and shared meals. Her rebellion is reduced to small acts of banal sabotage, like folding paper towels into the batter of the pancakes she cooks for her family. At moments her self-pity borders on the absurd: faced with another of Alan’s interminable monologues, she feels ‘the fissure of good and evil run straight through her heart’ – a borrowing from The Gulag Archipelago.

In showing​ that these closed communities may produce more psychic suffering than the outside world, Riley’s novel invites comparison with the work of Miriam Toews, who grew up in a Mennonite community in Manitoba, and whose books – A Complicated Kindness, Women Talking – describe the silence and endemic depression that such places can produce. A counterpoint might be Marilynne Robinson’s Gilead novels, set in small-town Iowa, which imagine a Calvinist Protestantism suffused with grace. Where Robinson insists on the possibility of quiet redemption within community, Riley shows the way the communal can corrode, and suggests that grace, if it exists at all, may be found only through compulsive and uncompromising humility.

At their best, Riley’s spare vignettes can distil decades into a single scene: Ruth in her twenties watching a VHS about the Aids crisis in a darkened room as she crochets an Afghan rug, secretly pregnant; or in her fifties, alone, drawing the curtains against the late morning and lancing a wart with a dull needle while ‘thinking critically of the Bible’. But over 250 pages Riley’s sharp, epigrammatic prose, the density of meaning she’s able to achieve in a few lines, can begin to wear. At moments the novel seems more a collection of arresting sentences than of scenes:

Few plumbed vanity with the deftness of the high school girls. Their lives were devised to discourage embodiment: like all women in the community, they worked in long skirts, slept in long flannels, and transitioned between the two under a bell-shaped modesty garment even while alone. Their faces were medievally bare. And yet even upholstered and naked they defied.

Rather than expanding outwards, the novel’s final third remains subdued and episodic, reiterating Ruth’s eccentricities and the Dorfs’ rituals. Riley’s adherence to the Brotherhood’s restrictions on intimacy creates a fragmented structure: Ruth and Alan move from Dorf to Dorf, her children are raised communally or sent as Shalom elsewhere, and characters appear only to vanish. This makes it hard for her – and for the reader – to form lasting attachments. The result is a novel that is vivid, even brilliant, in parts, but also diffuse. Riley could have pushed further at the implications of communal life, but chooses to stay close to Ruth’s mordant depression.

One of the most striking details comes almost in passing. We learn late in the novel that exclusion – the choice to request penitential silence – has a habit of sweeping through the Dorfs. Ruth recalls a time when ‘more than half of the Brotherhood had been in exclusion’, a rite one asks for ‘in public and in despair’. The excluded can’t attend meetings or sing; they work silently among fellow church members and, should they die, would be damned without petition. Ruth calls it the ‘exclusion-industrial complex’. What could it mean that so many would choose separation and withdrawal in a commune founded on common ownership and collective song? It’s a striking proposition, and one the novel only glances at. Instead, the dénouement has passages on the Dorf’s greeting-card etiquette, a community production of Peer Gynt and yet further evidence of Ruth’s oddity – including her insistence that the word ‘schlurpy’ causes ‘more distress than Pol Pot and Biafra combined’.

A more conventional novel might have offered catharsis, but Riley prefers dissonance. The tension she sustains – between reverence and satire, irony and submission – gives the book its austere charge. Riley is concerned less with religious feeling than with scripture’s social afterlife: the way a community attempts to enact its values, and the question of whether belonging to such an insular world represents a life well lived. One could imagine Ruth flourishing as a graduate student at a divinity school, analysing troublesome, esoteric passages from scripture, but instead she finds a calling drawing irreverent cartoons on the shop whiteboard. It is only late in life that Ruth begins to sense that her own spiritual anxiety may be a synecdoche for the community’s – that she is ‘a nervous island on a nervous island’. Perhaps, she thinks, her failings are not personal at all but structural, symptoms of a collective uncertainty that the community itself can’t name: a conviction that meaning exists, somewhere, coupled with a perpetual doubt as to whether one is worthy of it.