Maureen N. McLane

Long slide, are you coming

many a man never learns

how to do it



Long slide, many years

inside and outside

the same long slide



Long slide, fair warning

the children who died

need not have died



Long slide, amusement park

here you can buy what’s on offer

let’s put a fence around pleasure



Long slide, new bed

some things never get old

however often they’re done



Long slide, playground

dogs are not nannies

sex? the secret? most people don’t like it



Long slide, Holocene

the mind is not infinite

that glacier disappeared



Long slide, new water

some gnats will fly a clean mile

libraries close before midnight



Long slide, who shall abide

the day of his coming

incredulity governs our days



Long slide, taut bow

one more second you will hit it

a target is in time not space



Long slide, cleft air

a cry can mean pain or joy

the ice skater checks her laces



Long slide, sudden plunge

too much on the edge

leads to disaster



Long slide, many eyes

the hero requires a crowd

cats make more choices than dogs



Long slide, serotonin

some women do not want children

snow on the mountain melts in the sun



Long slide, question mark

even if you know you’re made of cells

you can’t quite feel it



Long slide, loose tether

who dreams of becoming an astronaut

some want cryogenic sleep



Long slide, downhill all the way

Leonard Woolf wrote an autobiography

La vida es un sueño de un sueño