Tom Crewe’s review of Ocean Vuong’s latest novel reveals his ignorance of the multiple literary traditions in which Vuong participates. Vuong has discussed the influence on his work of the late Korean American author Theresa Hak Kyung Cha, whose best-known work, Dictee (1982), is an experimental text combining illusory poetry and prose. Vietnamese American literature is in general characterised by a profound obscurity that to some extent results from the linguistic dislocations caused by transnational migration. The poet Hoa Nguyen has talked about losing the Vietnamese language when assimilating to mainstream American culture as a child, and the poet and novelist Vi Khi Nao has described using Latin as an intermediary language when learning English as a native Vietnamese speaker. Vuong, who is dyslexic, immigrated to the United States at the age of two and struggled to learn to read. His style bears the linguistic traces of the typical immigrant experiences of originary fracture and eventual reconstitution. I would also note that Crewe has accidentally gestured towards something genuine in his characterisation of Vuong’s utterances as ‘vatic’. Vuong’s rich engagement with the tradition of Greco-Roman literature, best exemplified in his poetry collection Night Sky with Exit Wounds (2016), places him in the vatic tradition of poets such as Pindar and Horace. Following Horace, we might refer to Vuong as a biformis vates, ‘two-formed poet’, for his collocation of Vietnamese and American identities in one literary voice.

I will also respond to a couple of loose observations in Crewe’s review. First, I fail to see how the representations of racist and homophobic bullies in Vuong’s novel On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous (2019) are cartoonish or crude. As a Korean American adoptee born in 1988, like Vuong, and who grew up near him in Vermont, I too was accosted by racist children in the playground, who would squint as a way of mocking me. I was astounded by the fidelity with which Vuong rendered these experiences. Second, Crewe claims not to understand Vuong’s characterisation of On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous as ‘a private document (a letter from a son to his mother) “performing” as a novel’. Vuong describes his books as ‘reincarnations, in the Buddhist sense, of one another’. Authors have retold the same stories in different genres since antiquity. Ovid’s presentations of the myth of Ariadne and Theseus offer a salient example. This story appears in Metamorphoses and in Heroides, a collection of epistolary poems, whose form mirrors that of On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous.

I am ultimately grateful to Crewe for quoting so much of Vuong’s text. Readers of his review have been given the opportunity to evaluate the quality of Vuong’s prose for themselves. My belief is that many of them will be mesmerised by its singular beauty.