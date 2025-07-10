Jeremy Harding writes about the Africa Museum in Tervuren, which opened in 2018, five years after the closure of the former Royal Museum of Central Africa (LRB, 5 June). He pays particular attention to the question of restitutions. Any path to restitution begins with owning your colonial history. The African blood that paid for the RMCA is part of Belgian colonial history. ‘This history would have to be addressed,’ Harding writes of the renovation. Except it wasn’t.

I worked for several years as a guide, translator and editor at the RMCA. The physical renovation took five years, but the whole fitful process took a generation. When I asked Guido Gryseels, then the director of the RMCA, in 2019 whether the sliver of colonial history in the revamped museum might be expanded, he replied with emphasis: ‘We weren’t going to do it at all.’ In 2013, Gryseels had invited thirteen European museum experts to review the new permanent exhibition plan, and they had said that omitting colonial history would be conspicuous. The consultation seemed tardy: scant space remained. An independent, diaspora-only advisory ‘Group of Six’ artists and academics was convened in 2014. ‘When they started disputing scientific facts,’ Gryseels told me, ‘our scientists said: “The hell with you, you have no scientific background.”’ It was reported that of the €66.5 million allocated for renovation, 0.25 per cent (about €166,250) was spent on diaspora collaboration. By comparison, €1 million was spent on the museum’s fountain.

‘How can a museum be decolonised if the descendants of colonised Congolese can’t gain access to its archives?’ Harding asks. ‘Until that happens, you’d have to call it a museum of reappraisal, mostly by Europeans, of their colonial past.’ Scant reappraisal: Colonial History and Independence takes up a mere 3 per cent of the museum’s floor space; the title suggests a hurry to move on. ‘It’s still a propaganda museum,’ a department head said to me.

Harding closes with a literal embodiment of restitution: the Belgian prime minister presenting Patrice Lumumba’s only remains – a tooth kept as a trophy by one of the two men who dissolved his body in acid – to his daughter Juliana. Although a civil lawsuit filed by his family in 2011 accused ten Belgians of involvement in Lumumba’s murder, none has ever faced justice. One of them, Jacques Brassinne de La Buissière (knighted in 1988, promoted to grand officier of the Order of Leopold in 2004), even visited the newly reopened museum in 2019, the year this 120-year-old ‘museum about Africa’ first hired African guides. Brassinne died in 2023. The lawsuit languishes. Only one of the accused, aged 92, remains alive, evidence of a history unaddressed.