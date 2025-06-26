‘Sometimes it feeds escape fantasies about happier, freer lands on the other side of the moon,’ Neal Ascherson says of travel writing (LRB, 5 June). ‘This is why Poles and Czechs, for example, nationalities long trapped under the enormous bums of Russian or Germanic empires, used to consume so much gaudy pulp literature about other continents.’ It should be said that hardly any nation on earth has been as productive in converting damp, suffocating misery into travel writing as Britain. Paul Fussell’s Abroad: British Literary Travelling between the Wars devotes the chapter titled ‘I hate it here’ to British writers fleeing their own country, which they found ‘uninhabitable’. Fussell quotes in rapid succession W.H. Auden, asked by an interviewer whether his early works had ‘a sense of being at war with where you are’ (‘Yes, quite’); Cyril Connolly (‘tired of the country … a dying civilisation – decadent, but in such a damned dull way – going stuffy and comatose instead of collapsing beautifully like France’); and D.H. Lawrence (describing the Midlands: ‘the utter negation of natural beauty, the utter negation of the gladness of life, the utter absence of the instinct for shapely beauty which every bird and beast has, the utter death of the human intuitive faculty … our towns are false towns – every street a blow, every corner a stab’). After all that, Fussell asks ‘What can one do but hate a place which is …’, followed by a two-column list, filling the better part of a page, of adjectives applied by George Orwell to aspects of British life between 1919 and 1939, which include ‘faecal’, ‘verminous’, ‘lousy’, ‘dim-witted’, ‘meagre’, ‘godless’, ‘sneaking’ and ‘Canadian’.

Although Fussell was describing the views of British writers, not readers, readers seem to have agreed. If travel book consumption is any guide, the British public felt just as unhappy and unfree in the years from Stanley Baldwin to Ted Heath as did the Poles and Czechs after the death of Stalin.