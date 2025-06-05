Ferdinand Mount’s piece on free speech had me thinking of Tacitus, who in the Histories (c.110 ce) spoke of ‘the rare good fortune of times when you can think what you like and can say what you think’ (LRB, 22 May). Like many people, I first came across this remark in Hume’s Treatise of Human Nature (1739-40), where it featured as an epigraph on the title page. Later I found out that the full title of Spinoza’s Tractatus Theologico-Politicus (1670) was ‘A theologico-political treatise containing certain discussions wherein is set forth that freedom of thought and speech not only may, without prejudice to piety and the public peace, be granted but also may not, without danger to piety and the public peace, be withheld’. Spinoza repeated the claim several times in the book, taking over Tacitus’ words almost unchanged (‘In a free state every person may think what they like and say what they think’).

I found the sentiment (and the connection with the past) very moving, and some years ago suggested to Timothy Garton Ash that he use Tacitus’ words as an epigraph for his book Free Speech: Ten Principles for a Connected World (2016), and perhaps as a motto for his Free Speech Debate project. He didn’t take my advice, and he was wise not to, because the second half of the sentence has in our time lost its beauty and become monstrous, for reasons made clear by Fara Dabhoiwala in the book discussed by Mount. It looks as if Milton was wrong, in his Areopagitica (1644): ‘Let Truth and Falsehood grapple; who ever knew Truth put to the worse, in a free and open encounter?’ Or perhaps he wasn’t wrong. It’s just that the time of ‘free and open encounter’ is over.