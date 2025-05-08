Maureen N. McLane

It is time to consult my friends

the historians who still believe

in research and a tapestry of fact

woven on the loom of deliberation

and hypotheticals tested

against what are perceived

to be outcomes. It is time

to remember the ones

who never abandoned

the way to care

for the dead the ones

who said not only my dead

and not only the official dead

matter amidst all the matter.

What’s the matter

what’s the matter

ask the townspeople

of their neighbour Harry

a rich man hexed

into perpetual cold

his teeth ever chattering

since he ambushed a poor woman

gathering kindling

from his woodpile

and she cursed him. Call it

stealing call it pilfering

call it a regime

of property a spell

an old cold woman

can counter

with a spell her chill

transferred forever

to him in a poem

What is a word worth

What is worth a word

What is a gill

but something to breathe through

what is a ghyll

but a stream

to move the smallest bones

of your inner ear along

Old stones in certain light

are moving call it

erosion call it a time lapse

explosion only the longest lived

mechanism could record

old cold ever warming stone.

No mere stenographers

no chroniclers

the sad historians are trying

to make sense of things

through the convolutions

of their brains.

They were made

as sure as anyone

they do not aspire

my friends the historians

to objectivity they sing sometimes

of the Age of Enlightenment

which has given us

what so much so much

so much is streaming

through our open mouths