Jon Day’s account of the tribulations of the rodents conscripted into Dr Calhoun’s behavioural experiments recalls the novelist and zoologist Maarten ’t Hart’s memoir, published in translation in Granta in 2004, which relates his atrocious experiences as rat wrangler on the set of Werner Herzog’s film Nosferatu the Vampyre (LRB, 24 July). Initially engaged to supply ten brown rats from his own laboratory for some brief shipboard scenes, ’t Hart soon found himself manoeuvred by the persuasive Herzog into a central role in the management of thirteen thousand white rats imported from Hungary to the set in Delft. After a three-day truck journey in overcrowded cages without food or water and a further day under the same conditions in a rented barn, only about eight thousand animals had survived, mainly by eating their companions. ’t Hart enlisted the help of two of his more resilient students to get the remainder suitably caged and fed, but further brutality awaited them as a result of the obvious unsuitability of their white coats for the representation of black plague rats. A trial hundred were immersed in boiling dye and perished immediately, before experiments at less lethal temperatures achieved a greyish colour. The disgruntled survivors immediately set about grooming themselves free of the dye, resulting in the pale beige rats of the finished film.

The Delft Municipality, understandably sceptical of Herzog’s assurances that no rats would be permitted to escape from the street locations, eventually called a halt. The shoot transferred to nearby Schiedam until it too had had enough, leaving a few remaining rat scenes to be completed in Hamburg, after which the rats, instinctively timid in open spaces and having only experienced captivity, were abandoned to the streets.

’t Hart’s account contains some inaccuracies about Nosferatu, which he misdescribes as set in the Middle Ages. Curiously, he writes that he witnessed the shooting of a scene in which Bruno Ganz, as the unfortunate estate agent Jonathan Harker, jumps in terror into the sea from the deck of Nosferatu’s commandeered plague ship. Herzog’s film, following F.W. Murnau’s original of 1922, doesn’t place Harker on the ship at all, but has him making a desperate overland journey on horseback in a fevered attempt to reach his fiancée in Wismar before Nosferatu can arrive by sea and plunge his rat-like fangs into her.

In Paul Cronin’s Herzog on Herzog (2002), Herzog contradicts ’t Hart’s apocalyptic account of the rats’ suffering (though he doesn’t mention him by name), and insists that the majority of the original animals did not end up dead or lost; instead, the production ended up with five hundred more rats than it started with and he sold them all at the end of the shoot. To whom, and for what purpose, he omits to mention.