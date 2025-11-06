David Todd describes Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s ‘defence of constant rebellion against the capitalist order’ as being ‘a throwback to the notion of permanent revolution’ (LRB, 9 October). But the word ‘permanent’ has gained too much in translations of Trotsky. A clearer synonym would be ‘uninterrupted’.

The dominant view before 1917 had been that because Russia was a primitive absolutist monarchy, it had to go through a ‘bourgeois democratic’ revolution to sweep away feudalism and allow broader capitalist development. Socialist parties should support this, but know their place and not try to lead it, instead digging in for a longer-term struggle.

Trotsky’s argument was that this did not account for the fact that economic and political development weren’t only uneven but combined. The conditions for less developed countries were significantly determined, and constrained, by the power of more developed ones; this prevented them from simply following in the footsteps of more developed countries to become comfortable, well-off bourgeois democracies.

Lenin, similarly, came to argue that the ‘bourgeois democratic phase’ had to be leapfrogged because the Russian capitalist class was not strong enough to consolidate a new social order as leaders of the people against the old regime. Instead they were aligning with the military warlords to crush the terrifying underclasses that had erupted out of their place: fascism with Russian characteristics. The revolution had to push beyond those limits and establish a socialist state: the revolution had to become ‘permanent’ in the sense that Trotsky had meant it.

Thus in France today the centre does not lean towards the far right because it is frightened by Mélenchon being too fierce, but because in extreme circumstances, when the centre can no longer hold, the bourgeoisie will turn to the extreme right as the last-ditch defence of its power and wealth. So too in Britain. ‘The template,’ as Kemi Badenoch put it to the Financial Times, ‘is Javier Milei.’