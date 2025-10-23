Tom Stevenson gives a sharp account of the way President Nayib Bukele has concentrated power and curtailed civil liberties in El Salvador (LRB, 11 September). But the story of Bukele’s rule cannot properly be told without making clear its impact on women. El Salvador has one of the harshest anti-abortion laws in the world: a total ban with no exceptions, not even for rape, incest or to save a woman’s life. Under this law, women who suffer miscarriages or stillbirths are routinely accused of ‘aggravated homicide’ and imprisoned. Between 2000 and 2019, 181 women in El Salvador were prosecuted for obstetric emergencies – effectively, punished for pregnancy complications beyond their control. A dozen women are currently behind bars on similar charges.

There was some hope of change when Bukele rose to power in 2019. During the campaign he had supported permitting abortion when a woman’s life is at risk. Yet his tenure has seen a renewal of prosecutions in such cases. In 2022, a young woman known as ‘Esme’ became the first person in seven years to be convicted after an obstetric emergency: she was sentenced to thirty years in prison. The same year, a woman known as ‘Lesly’ received a fifty-year sentence – the maximum possible – after suffering obstetric complications when she was nineteen. Under international pressure, the administration did release a few women prisoners in late 2021, but this gesture was not accompanied by a legal change. The total abortion ban remains in place.

In 2021, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights held El Salvador responsible for the death of ‘Manuela’, a young mother who was jailed for murder after an obstetric emergency and later died from untreated cancer. The court ordered El Salvador to ensure that complications during pregnancy are treated as medical issues, not as crimes, and to reform its laws so that no more women are imprisoned in such circumstances. In 2024, in the case of ‘Beatriz’, the Inter-American Court found El Salvador guilty of denying a life-saving termination to a 22-year-old woman with a non-viable, high-risk pregnancy. Beatriz, who suffered from lupus, was forced by the state to endure a pregnancy that doctors warned could kill her. She survived, but the foetus died within hours of delivery – a needless outcome. The court ruled that El Salvador’s refusal to allow an abortion in such dire circumstances violated Beatriz’s rights to life, health and freedom from torture. These decisions, by the hemisphere’s highest human rights tribunal, underscore that El Salvador’s treatment of such women contravenes international human rights law.