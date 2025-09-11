In his piece about Alan Garner, Adam Mars-Jones seems particularly interested in deducing the ages of Garner’s young characters (LRB, 10 July). ‘The children’s ages aren’t specified, though they’re old enough to be plied with cider by the Mossocks,’ he says of Colin and Susan in The Weirdstone of Brisingamen. I have a friend from the English working class, like Alan Garner, who remembers approvingly that his parents liked to give him whisky as a young boy when he got on their nerves. Mars-Jones writes that Garner scholars know of ‘a draft in which Colin and Susan are identified as “ten-year-old twins”’, then remarks that ‘ten certainly seems too young.’ E.S. Turner’s Roads to Ruin (1950) has a chapter, ‘Beer for Bairns’, whose first paragraph ends with the sentence: ‘So far as this writer knows (though he may well be wrong) the last instance of a two-year-old child dying of cirrhosis of the liver was in Swansea in 1908.’

Next Mars-Jones declares that Nicholas, one of the siblings in Elidor, ‘must be the oldest since their mother singles him out for scolding’. A plausible, if non-falsifiable, statement of Mars-Jones’s opinion. In The Owl Service, ‘Gwyn’s mother is threatening to make him work at the Co-op if he doesn’t do what she says, so he can’t be less than fifteen, the school-leaving age in 1969.’ Here Mars-Jones makes the questionable assumption that Garner was familiar with British child labour laws, but though it’s true that the Children and Young Persons Act 1933, as amended, defines a ‘child’ in England and Wales as someone not over compulsory school age, the Act as it existed in 1969 permitted ‘children’ to work any job at thirteen, and before that, to take on ‘light work’, which would have included ‘work at the Co-op’. Here is another of Garner’s seemingly infinite supply of ten-year-olds, kicking back with a shandy after a hard day’s work.

One more. ‘It must have been unusual as late as 1960 for a dairy farmer like Gowther Mossock to get about in a horse and cart.’ Rag-and-bone men with a horse and cart were a common enough feature of British life into the 1980s, and horses and carts were as ubiquitous in the rural England of 1960 as drunk pre-teens.