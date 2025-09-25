James Vincent describes the impact of strip-mining for phosphate on the tiny Pacific island of Nauru (LRB, 14 August). In the late 1980s, as Vincent notes, Nauru briefly became the richest country per capita in the world. But what also happened is that the Nauruans, with 80 per cent of their land devastated by mining, became almost wholly dependent on imported food (often from countries whose fields were fertilised with their phosphate). Severe obesity developed, and with it one of the world’s highest rates of type 2 diabetes.

Their main competitor for this unwanted title were the Akimel O’odham (Pima), indigenous to southern Arizona, whose traditional way of life depended on the waters of the Gila River, which they used to irrigate their crops. Successive damming of the river to provide water for the cities of Tuscon and Phoenix reduced flow in the Gila by nearly 90 per cent and traditional Akimel O’odham food production came to an end. Record levels of obesity and type 2 diabetes followed and by the 1970s cases of type 2 diabetes – until then a disease of middle-aged and older adults – began to emerge in children and adolescents.

Instead of paying attention to the environmental catastrophes underlying these population health disasters, researchers embarked on fruitless genetic studies looking to explain the apparently unique susceptibility of the Akimel O’odham and Nauruans to type 2 diabetes and the modern world (‘the thrifty genotype’). Alas, much of the modern world has now caught up, and type 2 diabetes in young people has become commonplace.

A footnote to this story is that exendin-4, a protein isolated from the venom of the Gila monster, a lizard of spiritual importance to the Akimel O’odham, was the molecular base from which today’s weight-loss drugs were developed.