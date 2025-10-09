Francis FitzGibbon sees Lord Leveson’s proposals to limit trial by jury as a means of dealing with the ‘ever growing backlog of cases in the Crown Court’ (LRB, 11 September). But why are the delays so much worse than ever before? We hear a lot of talk about barristers quitting or switching fields, about the selling off of court buildings and the fact that there aren’t enough judges. There’s talk too about the effect of the pandemic and the barristers’ strike. Yet at the same time we know there are more people in prison than ever before, and that has nothing to do with strikes or pandemics or crumbling buildings. It’s because we are prosecuting and locking up more people than ever.

In the last few years multiple new offences have been created. These include arriving at a port to request asylum without having a visa, which has resulted in a huge number of prosecutions in Kent. They include walking slowly in the road, which has led to overwhelming numbers appearing in Southwark Crown Court. ‘Locking on’ as part of a protest is now an offence too. In theory, the authorities are meant to be slow to criminalise acts of expression. In practice, if something is done as part of a protest, it is now harder to persuade the prosecution to drop the case and they are more likely to prosecute (based on my experience and things prosecutors have said to me). Now that people causing damage to property can be defined as terrorists, and hundreds of people are being arrested seemingly weekly for holding signs, the situation can only get worse.

Here’s a proposal based on principle and expediency: repeal the new protest and immigration offences (and maybe the old ones too); repeal terrorism legislation (conspiracy to murder works just fine); and decriminalise drugs. And stop prosecuting children, especially for things like picking up and using someone else’s Oyster card, possessing cannabis, or calling people names – all things I have dealt with as a barrister in the Youth Court.