Owen Hatherley writes about the Dulwich Estate in South London and mentions that there is comparatively little terraced housing (LRB, 23 October). I live on the estate and have some experience of its approach to private and public housing. The Dulwich Estate is a charity, with fixed assets in the region of £380 million and an annual turnover of around £14 million. It supports local community development and affords educational opportunities, including bursaries to private schools. It also operates London’s only toll gate (£1.20 to pass through). Whatever the estate’s attitude to public housing, it ensures that private homeowners abide by its rules concerning what can and can’t be done to properties, including their street appearance. One of the reasons it gave to a neighbour of mine when refusing building permission for a modest first-floor extension (the estate’s decision is binding) was that it would give the road too much of a terraced appearance. However, it didn’t prevent a housing co-operative from building the row of red brick, semi-detached houses where we live, shortly after the Second World War. The co-operative included architects who were keen to test out their skills as bricklayers; wonky, sub-standard brickwork was the result, as our front wall attests.

Another public housing development on the Dulwich Estate was the Kingswood Estate, built by London County Council in the 1950s, a notable example of late brick modernism. Perhaps the most unusual aspect of Kingswood is that a Grade 2 listed 19th-century mansion stands in the middle of it. Kingswood House was remodelled in the 1890s for John Lawson Johnston, who was the inventor of Bovril (the house is nicknamed ‘Bovril Castle’). It was the first big commission for Henry Vaughan Lanchester, who went on to build a number of large municipal buildings. Nikolaus Pevsner described the house as a ‘restrained version of Scottish baronial with a hint of early Renaissance’.

After the war, LCC used a compulsory purchase order to buy the house and its grounds from the Vestey family in order to build the Kingswood Estate. The Vesteys, who made their money in the meat and food industry, were one of the wealthiest families in Britain at the time. Ever since then, the house has been a building for public use; it currently runs a community arts programme. For many years the house had a small public library (it was opened by Peter Ustinov in 1956 and closed in 2020). The first time I visited it, around ten years ago, the only other user was a gentleman sat at a computer wearing a straw boater, bow tie and monocle, as if he were the ghost of a party guest from the time when the house was in private hands.