David Harsent

A man is fishing under the iron bridge.

If I watch him watching the water, I see he is lost

in thought. His morning dream came with him.

His children are soft-voiced with pain; the dream

is a wheel where they turn to tell him sorrow is gain.

The way he sets his spine to the ironwork

is a drag-line of grief: loss or abandonment. The lure

snags, bright metal, triple-hooked, a fish broken-backed;

he trawls it through the wash and lets it lie: he isn’t here

for that. There’s a flask in his tackle-box. He’ll drink it dry.

People on the bridge go hand over hand,

keeping time; they come to the edge; their heels

drum the boardwalk. The music is shared but unheard,

steps perfectly matched, but unknown. Look now:

he’s asleep and falls in with the dance but dances alone.

Later, he gathers fragments from the dream

where it blurred and broke open: masks that once

were faces, hands turning cards, long shadows

he can neither outpace nor disown. The wheel is locked off.

The children tell him there’s nothing to be done.