A.E. Stallings

Autumn cyclamen,

booby-trapping underfoot

like a mistimed spring,

clutch of shame’s blushes,

flock of flamingos balanced

on slender stemware

or mad flight of hats,

magenta origami,

by Schiaparelli,

above ground, you stand

poised as flames on candlewicks,

but under earth I

know you’re a heavy

dark mass, circular tuber,

a flat severed breast

like a loaf of bread,

toughened and covered in dirt,

bouquet overhead.

I can’t help but think

of that cruel fairy tale

about the proud girl

who trod on a loaf

to spare her new shoes crossing

a puddle of mud.

Down she sank, down, past

the Marsh Witch’s brewery,

to hell’s portals, where

Andersen leaves her

grounded a lifetime waiting

for mercy’s stale crumb.

Don’t be the proud girl

brought low – that’s the lesson. Come,

teach me another:

the root, round anchor

of buoyant exuberance.

Proud girls, you gorgons,

gorgeous in your gowns,

rising back unrepentant

out of your loam house,

tiptoe fripperies,

overlook my misreading.

I still see her yell

as the loaf sinks, shock

of ankles sucked down in muck,

her pink silk stockings.