Patricia Lockwood

I’m glad he’s gone my father said.

But that was the beginning

Of my obsession with garnets.

He did cure my husband in the end,

Just as I had jokingly wished

Hoped requested. Begged,

Prayed even. Haha but what if.

The pope thought I was pregnant,

He blessed my belly. I smiled in the picture

And looked exactly like McLovin,

Anyone could have seen what I actually

Was – great celestial gaylords

Were painting the ceiling –

But the pope believed McLovin

Was a woman with child.

He was so relieved. He knew at last

What he was looking at – maybe everything

He looked at was the Madonna

With a grassy green child in her arms.

When he looked at the curve

Of the earth he saw it.

He was in a wheelchair and on the verge

Of going. A poet, perhaps the next one,

Was pointed out to me. That was

The beginning of my obsession with garnets.

When I held them to the light

Their wine just changed.

I bought string after string, but the closest

I got was a hundred-year-old necklace

From the Netherlands. That was the age

Of charged jet and mourning jewellery.

I was determined to build back the thing

I had lost – given blessed to my

Mother, tucked into her lingerie drawer

And already forgotten, looped around

Its reliquary, filigree, empty.

We don’t know what it once

Held. A bit of fingernail, a curve of hair

Enormous parings, as of the moon.

She knew what was important.

She found garnets, once,

In a rock she had split open.

Black beyond black, in fact,

Blood red. My father removed

The pope’s blessing and replaced it

With his own. That might work

Better for you, he said. Black

Graphite lustre on beads of blood.

Those beads, I miss them

With my body. The reliquary

Hangs empty: a sacred heart.