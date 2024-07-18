A.E. Stallings

Central Athens

Too full of fret to sleep, I rose

To hear the grey of dawn

And watch the shapes of things compose

Before the day turned on.

A motorcycle one street over

Made the morning shift

(Or furtive homecoming from lover).

The dark began to sift

Like coffee grounds. Then liquid, clear,

As cool as water, bright

As sunlight striking windows, sheer

Music scaled a height

Past fire escapes, so that I heard

A tune that scored itself

Across the paper sky: a bird

Perched on the tree’s top shelf

With grey apartments on each side,

An odeon of sorts

Of concrete boxes, far and wide

Broadcasting his reports

From somewhere else, of beauty, spring,

And Hope-renewing life,

And seasons in their solemn ring.

The song was also strife –

I’d learned somewhere – contention, pride

And territory – here

I am, he bruits, and takes a bride,

And steers his rivals clear.

He doesn’t read the news: not long

From now some August brings

A heat to wither every song.

(Or else, that’s why he sings.)