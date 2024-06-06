A.E. Stallings

I saw nine dolphins once churn three by three
In echelons behind a ferry boat
As though a combine harvested the sea,
Curving toward our wake as asymptote,
But only three at once above the brine.
One rank leapt, then the next, so you could note
Now three, now three, now three – a staggering nine!
Gesturing, shouts and cellphones: all surprised,
And joyful, as if water’d turned to wine,
Or pirates into porpoises. Outsized
Luck and happiness then seemed to trail
Our common path, until the pod revised
Its course, and swerved away. I do not sail
On any vessel now, but I look back
And face the troubled wake of salt, and fail
To see nine dolphins arching – just a pack
Of ragtag seagulls shrieking through the sheen
Of opalescent fumes blown from the stack –
And think of where we’re headed, where we’ve been,
And things I’ve seen, and might not see again,
And sights that one day no one will have seen.
