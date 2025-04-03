A.E. Stallings

Without it, what is lemon, what is mint? –

Coffee and chocolate, caffeinated brown.

Ghosted by a sense that takes no hint,

I feel let down.

It’s hardly tragedy that I can’t tell

The milk’s gone off, eggs rotten. It’s no joke

With other things though – no internal bell

That signals smoke

(The toast burned or the house on fire). Sweet

I have, and bitter, I have sour and salt,

But without smell, no flavour is complete.

There’s no … gestalt.

It’s something I’d predict of old, old age,

This weaning from the welter of the world

The better, perhaps, to leave it. I’m no sage,

I’d rather the impearled

Jasmine flowers – fragrance of the stars –

Light up the brain’s grey matter, and the hurt

Of memory, the human musk of ours

In an unwashed shirt.

‘To have a nose for’– isn’t it a skill,

A wry intelligence, a kind of knack?

What thought trails do I lose, untraceable,

What wisdom lack?

I miss the laundry scent they call ‘unscented’.

Like a depression, it makes it hard to write.

What is is less, less there, half uninvented,

And I, not quite.

But there are days I almost have a whiff:

I slice a lemon open for the crisp

Sun-saturated redolence, and sniff

And stand in the eclipse.