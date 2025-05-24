everyone woke up.

It was a gorgeous sunny day.

The lists with our names on them were laid out in the light.

Someone straightened the pile.

Are they complete I heard a voice ask

though it was awfully far away from the beautiful

day. Which was a masterpiece. Something’s apogee. A hegemon, a crystallisation –

a gigantic re-beginning. We will all be trans-

formed I heard myself

think. Who am I kidding. The millions of years of prehistory

hummed, they looked artificial in this newfangled

light, all its techniques of solicitation, attraction, solidification

throwing themselves wildly at the stunned

archaic. It stared back. It’s rocky and does not

expand. It’s earthy. It will take your gaze into its

mastery. I

love it. I want to wake up

further. Please. I hadn’t said the word in centuries. Be still. Your social credits

are being calculated

as it watches.

I want to touch it. I’ve never seen such solidity. That must be

what a heart feels like, but the lights laugh all over it and it almost dis-

appears. Do not deplete me. Do not empty me. I want to be

more than a proceeding. Do not calculate me. Innumerable shadings

shiver. I touch my larynx. We were not

to speak. Avoid facial expressions while being

assessed. Do not accidentally

express

yourself. Remember. Stay private. Can you do this?

Analysis of the smile is particularly important. Do not. They try to ensure the

smile threshold is triggered. Do not.

During this same moment knowledge will be

produced. It will mass up in you, quickening, organising. Do not.

It will feel warm.

It has tracers to detect consternation. Do not.

It maximises addictiveness. To happiness. I feel it. Do not.

It is scanning your iris. I beg you do not think. Let the years float. Abandon

memory. I am your friend. I want you to survive. The penetration. The

examination. Estrange. Don’t look, don’t see. But the clouds. Leave it

unquestioned. Are we at the end. Is there still basic want and

need. Shall I leave it. Leave it. Shall I turn, shall I be

entertained. What is it that is saying I am here to stay. What is it keeps

saying that,

is it an unfinished speaker, or just a speaking. An existing

thing? Provisional? Yes. Remain

provisional. Don’t

commit. Don’t

participate. Do the face to face but avoid encounter. Don’t transmit

words. Don’t engage in

communication. But what is this kind of meeting.

We are all breathing here together, are we not?

We are all leaking our in-

formation, our attentiveness. I do not want to look

away, I will not look

away, I want to promise, I will be

saturated, here is my open eye for you, I will en-

counter you, I will rub the personal surface, I will skim it. Oh it is

frictionless. I will be yr

user. Connect with me. How many things can we pay attention to at

once. How many. Track me. Track my

proclivities. Harvest me. My gaze is my gift. I give it, I give to you

freely. I

scrutinise.

What are you drawn to.

What are you drawn to.

I want to feel autonomous. I will pay u

attention. I will

feel free. I will

feel free.

Track me.