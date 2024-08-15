Jorie Graham

burns its small hole

in the tent

where 3 lines on paper

have just been written down,

the pen is lifting off

as the missile

hits, the zero point

where you call

into the face of

your child

which does not move,

the zero

of its lid you’re pushing up

seeking the gaze –

just look

at me, look

back at me its father is

screaming, the zero

where he only finds

a hand, a part

of the arm, where he picks them up –

they are still warm,

he holds the hand in his hand – the zero

where he must

let go, where the hand

must be taken

away – there is still wind –

the children are still asking for

some ice, the one u loved most

turns to u again now

in the sun saying we

have strawberries, we’ve found

shoes which fit

both of the girls, we

are walking under trees –

where are the trees –

us thinking soon

we will take shelter

with people we

know. A day is not

unerasable.

The smell of the sea

nearby.

Here’s his foot now

in this dust.

The fire picks it out.

It looks like

it’s running.

Hold your tongue, fire.

Hold your fire.

Let my boy run.