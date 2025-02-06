Jorie Graham

A hand or something like

a hand

appeared in the upper

sky & I



saw what must have been

its fingers un-

furl & drop two ice-white

dice which began



their slow



tumbling each over each

down till they turned

to wings dragged

by the weight of



their bodies down & then

all the new &

improved

viruses shook out their



mutations



as they fell, as they

sprinkled down & dusted

us – in-

candescent – & then,



spiralling, all of it

swirled into glinting clanging war-

heads which

appeared



to be arguing each

with each

above the din

of the rushing air



through which they now



fall, two



arguing then screaming mouths

as they drop ever

faster with their

disasters & morph



into just heads just



faces no

backs – mouths

hissing & spitting as if each

wanted to be the



winning number as they

plummet – accelerating – so fast – all

seeking to reach

earth & reveal



the outcome – look now it’s



arms trying to clasp



each other before

they fall into the pile

down there of

severed arms or hands & then



the feet fall & the droughts fall &



famines like

bunched veils reeling with

their new contagions &

then, small & icy



& looking like they’d melt

before they’d ever reach

destination, the

ideas – so jagged &



hard to make out, fall – until

it’s just voices, two

voices, you’d think you

cld see them so



sharp is their

muttering, so eager their

articulation of right of

wrong, though the



meanings escape us,

they come from such altitude,

& the tumbling turns now

again into dice,



the two of them flashing

all their possible per-

mutations

as they turn, as they



fall, of



chance they sing

into the silence of our waiting,

the centuries of waiting,

the centuries of trying



to make out

how they’ll land,

on whose side, who

will be right



in the end, who

will have fathomed

the right. Of chance they sing

descending. Of chance.



And the winds blow.



And the motives hiss.



And the alibis flock & throng



in the trees.