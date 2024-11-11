Jorie Graham

If I bring this voice

If I came back

again when I

come back

again if again it is

possible required with

this voice still this voice so narrow its

passage still un

trustworthy, too deep the

request, too slippery the

laddering of –

what was the tongue –

cold – arrowing – may it not

be English – if they invite

me back – some morning

like this

after history

if they drag me

back some morning

like this one

the massacre still hot

in the field

the flashy glinting win again of

language over

shriek call whine click

over growl chit cough bray – sonar – short and long

frequency – still

hot no one around to cry

out to will I

know enough then to

sing instead – sing! – and the right

song the surprising one full of

forgiveness good-

natured among the many

shrieks radiant taking its cue from

some other breed if I

come back pulled back not in-

complete but in need

of further

instruction – this species

having gone as far

as it could, too far –

fleshed out, flushed out, if

by the specialists sent

again into this

battle, still as ill-

equipped no

doubt, on my own time, not even old enough

to qualify, nasty stuff this being, this

thread yanked down

again & thrust

into the cloth the stuff this in-

flicting repair, if

asked again to be

then how know

not to mis-

take again but to

sing, not knowing why,

and loud, unwarped, oblivious, I

am, I am not – and if there is

spectacle again – could there really be spectacle

again – oh – to

carry in the marrow of

the return the trace of touch of

origin of exodus of

finally moving as if direction

did not exist

through the once again

given,

driven, sold down into in-

carnation – there

is a gold to

blood if you look

at enough of it

spilt in

dawn sun

you shall feel it

start flowing

in you again it is warming it enters your head,

suddens you,

instances you, there must be

an easier way to say this,

night vision

right out to

your wings – tips splayed – air in – they’re

giving you the

beak the claws the colour-free x-ray

eyes with which

to break in with which to

begin creating instantly from

above again hunger, terror, and then

drawing out for you the night-

shiny shaking

target from its hiding

place and it is

then the song is being put

into you

faster

than you

can come back alive

for it – it is already

in your mouth

it is