Jorie Graham

The spaces

between

things began

speaking. So it was

I understood I

was now

to remain

silent. Saw how

we were all

plunged

into this new strengthening

silence. Was it

vision was it

catastrophe. This

first person

I use here

as a way of referring

to my being in

abeyance – to my

unknowing –

though who are we kidding,

it was not of the radiant kind

where we wait in line

willingly

eyes closed

for the tap on the high spot

of the soul

for illumination. No.

We knew all along

we were being driven

however kindly –

and always with water & treats

and names murmured

which had been bestowed

upon us

long ago

before we could resist

the temptation

of being made so

singular –

to slaughter.

So the things had seemed

secretly our allies,

but free,

so free.

They had not acceded

to these transactions.

Had remained mute.

Neither accomplices

nor witnesses –

mute …

This stand of trees

before me now,

and yes the one tree

my need for companionship

picks out,

that certain one

in its own light,

solitary

it seems to me.

It seems to me

we regard each other

here now, blazing,

at the end.

But it is no longer

my turn

to inquire,

to push around it & at it.

And yet how its branches amaze me.

How is it I

have not seen them before

for what they are,

these miles of nowhere-going

tangling & re-

directing this

October light, every journey

silver-grey with

roiling shadows going

nowhere

in the dawn wind.

What is nowhere

is the first thing

I make out

when it finally begins

to almost speak

to me. Listen to it

when it speaks to you – it is

the next world.

We are done.

The light is rising, the light is

sharpening

everything,

but not the mind.

There are no limits

to the world’s

imagination now.