Jorie Graham

before the storm is

the storm. Our waiting tunnelling outward, chewing at the as-yet-not-here, wild,

& in it the

not-yet,

that phantom, hovering, scribbling hints in the dusty airshafts where we

await rain which

once again will not come, though something we think of as the storm

will. Steeped in no-colour colour. Smothering hopes with false

promises, as wind comes up and we feel our soul turn frantic

in us, craning this way and that, yes the soul can twist, can winch itself into knots,

why not, there is light but no warmth, we are alone yet

not, no trace but the feeling of

trace, who wouldn’t be a child again,

teach me how to work, how to be kind, teach me ignorance, sweet ignorance,

the roads lie down in us, all the roads taken, they knot up,

they went nowhere, cld that be true,

they made a shapeless burden we carried around calling it lived-

experience. Did you live. Did it feel like life to

you. At the water’s edge you feel

you should ask for

instruction. Go ahead. Right there where the waves shatter over the rocks and the plumes

rise, the vast silky roads of ocean arrive as spray, spume, droplets, foam.

Is that shattering what was meant by ripeness.

We were told to aim for ripeness,

to be broken into

wisdom. You look at the rocks again, the sleeping planet at your back, under yr

feet, nothing coming back, nothing coming round, you close yr eyes

for clues, u peer, inhale, listen madly for clues. What is hell. The

imagination of what is

coming is hell. The light of my monitor

blinks. What will the readout

tell us. Who is us. How will us change

when the readout

arrives, the ice-core update, the new temps for the

arctic depth-sounds, bone scans, outposts on

stars, on cells. I look for the stars on

my body, I look all over. The spray off the rock

rinses my face. My

eyes take the brine. What

is coming, will you be there. In this quiet now is

all of

yr life says the monitor, should I say my

life, should I say

ours, I can’t tell tenses & pronouns

apart, I can feel

my veins, I shake in my dreams, I think I am cold, the wind picks up,

like a tooth on a stone, the tooth of something small

which was slaughtered,

its screaming

below the threshold of our

hearing, just below. Then maybe I’m not born yet. Maybe I am waiting in

the canal. Can you

hear me I say again. They are putting a drug in.

They want me to join the

human

race. They know we are out of time.

Hurry they say. A different kind of hurry than the one you

are used to

they say.

They are trying to tame us.

Outside I hear laughter but it could be veins rushing when

guns are pointed. They are pointed at the outside of

this. At the belly of

this poem. They can’t help

it. They are in cities under

siege. Their hands on the triggers are

hopeless. They have run out of

ideas. Dogs run through the streets till they

turn to meat.

The things that live in the ground

have to surface.

The heat outside sounds like air sucking up

light. They are calling my name. I am not born yet & still I am trying

to say yes, yes,

here I am,

is there a bloodied envelope for me,

one of us needs to be delivered. Now a beam is shining over all the rubble

picking for clues.

Is this all the life left before the gate to

the next-on thing?

They tell me the gate to the next-on thing is bloody but warm.

That they mean well.

To remember that they

meant well.

A seedpod floats down, swirling light on & off.

The shadows want to show us

wind. Even the invisible

say the shadows

is here. Are you

here?

Was that a butterfly or its shadow just now. The lake

dried up. The earth is

on standby. No, the earth is going off

standby. The mode is shifting. A switch is

being thrown. The passengers

are stranded. Will there be enough. Of

anything. Look,

the girl is sitting on her small suitcase

weeping. She is alone now.

Look, she is no longer weeping. She is

staring. The earth says

it is time. Everyone checks their watch.

Your destination is in sight. Be

ready. Brace. The traincars shake. They rattle.

Our test is still blinking.

Is this the ending rattling. The outcome. The verified

result. No

it is something else that rattles.

How I wish there were an intermission.

The sweets would arrive on their little wooden trays.

The curtain’s velvet would descend.

To let the story cool off

for a while.

So we could catch up,

compare our favourite parts,

wonder who would be saved,

who would pay the price in full,

for their folly, their trespass, their refusal, their

love. No, I remember learning,

back in the prior era,

there is no love. It’s all

desire. Hurry up. Your destination’s

in sight. Brace for

arrival. The traincars

shake. They rattle.

No it’s something else that rattles.

I shake you gently. This would be a good time to

rouse. Do you wish

to rouse.

Are we there yet you ask. I do not know. I am

the poem. I am just shaking you

gently to remind you.

Of what? Of time? That this is time? That there is

time. Do you want

the results. No. I don’t want to know.

The lake went by so quickly.

It was teeming, as they used to say, then it was

sand. Then even the sand blew away.

And now look. It is

bone. How it shines.

The people in the committee meeting don’t see the lake, they are

still talking. Actually

they are not talking.

They are

screaming.

They do this by looking

down. The lakebed goes by in a flash

on their overhead.

Whose turn is it now.

Have you stood your turn in line.

Have you voted.

For what says the young eagle

diving over the lake looking for the lake

as the train rattles by, for what.