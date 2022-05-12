John Burnside

Psalm 139:23

At one time,

when there might have been a God,

everything vaguely

convent, doves

and serpents in the Tree

of Knowledge, gospel

whispered down the galleries

of rain,

I would have been awake for almost

nothing in this perishable world,

only a drift of rose, or cardamine,

along the backroad home, wind in the trees,

the angel half-revealed, improbable,

lighting the hedge like a flame

in the green

of morning.

No convent now.

Only the given world and a hint

of absence, almost

perfect, like a good

feng shui, or like the sudden lull that comes

late in the afternoon, when an angel passes,

sunlight dusting the pines

by the harbour wall

and nobody saying a word

till the day is done,

the backroads leading

everywhere but home,

pilgrim again, beyond all destination,

white in the light of the moon, white in the dawn,

white in the daylight

and haunted by nothing at all.