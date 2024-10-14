John Burnside

Of fathering, so little can be said

that carries weight in this, or any world:



the firstborn in his caul

of ravensdown,



the second, a capella from the realm

of mole and sphagnum.



Later, they repent and come to heel

so gladly that the whole house swells with pride,



a gown for her,

a morning coat for him,



lambswool and satin, midnight blue

and gold,



an ounce of civet

stitched through every seam.

A Variation on ‘Panis Angelicus’

Panis angelicus

fit panis hominum

Aquinas



Because they’ve had nothing to say

since the quattrocento,

the angels have turned

to card tricks

and sleight of hand,

music, but no alleluias, that gleam in the orchard

paling to reveal

a godless calm.



They like it better now, a simple life

of wind and fire,

footprints in the dew

like hieroglyphs, but nothing to reveal

beyond the quiet of another

morning: first light, birdsong through the trees.