John Burnside

Love Story

Samarkand never was, though there were

verses in the book that spoke

of lacquerware and lapis lazuli,

the beauty of our goods, delayed for months

at Kandahar or Minsk, the horses

dreaming in the dark behind

their blinkers, nightlong

caravans abroad beneath the sky.

I stood out in the road, by Brewster’s Yard,

and waited for a ghost, since ghosts were true,

a pair of Clydesdales pressing to the fence

to listen: rain; the music of the spheres;

or else, those calls I knew, from other worlds,

the wind across the sands, a whimbrel’s cry.

In Memoriam

I knew one thing: night too needed no

explanation

Adam Zagajewski

He missed the spring:

a slow pour through the eaves,

snowmelt flooding the streets, the gutters singing.

Aconites bloomed in the last

pockets of grit and ice

by the old canal,

deer mapped the fence-lines, honeybees

quartered the yards.

No reason, now, to talk about the dead;

I turn a corner and the wind gusts in

from everywhere, its salt touch on my lips

a fragment from the Book of Genesis;

and everything comes clear, no explanation:

even in lockdown, the mixed scent of sugar and ozone,

sun on the courthouse, plum blossom ghosting the square.