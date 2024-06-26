Notes towards a Devotio Moderna

I

As if there was a sky where we could

pause a while, like medieval

pilgrims, we are patient to the last

and have no thought of After, or the gods

that might have been: the green amidst the black,

the changelings, or the newly resurrected.

Unlike the saints, we have no use

for angels, all that

bright dust floating down

from worlds we have no reason to pursue;

though sometimes, in the house we learned by heart

as children, everaftered in a fog

of Sabbath and the scent of mother love,

we let some devil in to make its bed:

wind in the ashes, chemtrails in the cinders.

We have the dead, their voices calling home

at nightfall; we have

ghost lights on the stairs;

rats in the attic, baskets of windfall plums,

but no one here has miracles to tell,

or not, that is, beyond the simple fact

of birch woods, or the first snow of the year,

or, somewhere down the river, where the reeds

are thickest, one last

warbler calling out

from everywhere, a warbler in the dusk,

and then an owl, first

one thing, then the next, and everything

so close to unison, we bow our heads

and call it prayer, as if all things were One.

II

Never a fall, these autumns lead us back

to elsewheres we have reason to believe

are ours, though peopled solely with the shapes

of others, neither memories nor ghosts,

but phantoms, nonetheless, as we have been.

Fog on the roads, the harvest gathered in

by lantern light; our work, if it is work,

accomplished.

Deer at the fence lines,

field-mice in the larder

and all the local kingdoms in their

singing, frog

and heron and that clearing where the air

is thick and sweet with rot, not

blackened yet, but tender with the fade

of quince, or damson, strafed into the grass

and bruised to softness by a week of rain,

the wasps grown quick and blind

around that feast, the pigeons

fattened in the hedges, blind with song.

No need to say how gladly we are pledged

to lost and loved.

How still the field is, now the crop is in.

How blue the sky,

now Heaven is foregone.

III

Late in the year

and everything we know has turned

to chrysalis, the gardens blanked

with snow, the houses

floating in the gold

of festival;

but what is winter here,

if not a ploy

to be recused, the business of the heart

too vague

to be forgotten

or remembered?

The dead lie in their sleeves

of gilt and ice, cold

featherings and tongues to set against

our hatcheries

of marrowfat

and yarrow;

and one thing leads, directly,

to another, lustreless

as early picture books:

a gateway to a path,

the path to water,

junkyard lamps reflected in the still

black surface, shadows

flickering away – a bird, a vole –

while somewhere up ahead, just out of reach,

a winter we have yet to comprehend

waits heart-in-hand

to furnish us with wings.

From ‘The Memory Wheel’

¿Y no es nadie la ilusión?

Juan Ramón Jiménez

Gulls in the wind; cicadas; drifted leaves;

the steady click of death watch

beetle in the beams above our heads:

nowhere is more attuned to analogue

than where we lived

and failed to call it home.

Bound to the wheel,

we have no gift

for magic,

and eldritch is no

proxy when the house

is full of presences

and forms unseen,

tatters of féerique

and lilac time,

some local instances

of fauna, blanched

and sightless

in that space beneath the floor

where nothing sings.

No remedy for loss, no

cure for rot,

no solace to be found

in mere ideas:

metempsychosis, say, or presque vu,

time running backwards,

or brought to a perfect standstill;

the myth of the stranger, fifth

in a party of four;

The Flower Sermon;

silence;

unforgetting;

but, some days,

when the light comes through the yards

and calls us out, we find the world again

exactly as it was when things began:

small rain

in a stand of black bamboo,

smoke in a doorway,

the lingering scent

of persimmons.

All afternoon, we listen for the next

extinction, faultlines

spindrift in the blood

of others, and that dream of emptiness

that kept us entertained, when things

seemed plausible.

But nothing comes, you say:

only the wind;

only the wind

in a groundswell of drifted leaves,

and so, we go on, apprenticed to illusion:

too much to learn,

and nothing too small to forget:

Vesalius, the art of penmanship,

such angels as have fallen

and the ones

who prosper, being

faithful to their god.

Nothing can match

the bodies they infer

from attic windows

streaked with lime and rain,

wild for to hold and altogether

lovely, till they bleed away and leave

the faintest evidence of having been,

all that we thought we owned,

but left to chance:

flaws in the timelapse,

lesions in the fabric,

aporia as modus operandi.

*

If I fail to remember the angels, let me be

bedded with such shadows as I glean

from lamplight, in the warmest nook

of Bedlam, white

as apple blossom, whiter than the white

of first snow, when I walked home from the blue

of cinema and all the creatures there

came out to see what moved beneath the stars

as they did, with no After or Before

to speak of, only

witness, bright,

and constant as this house

where no one sleeps,

but everything is dreamed.