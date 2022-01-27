A.E. Stallings

Warmer and warmer
creep the late Januarys,
disturbed beauty of
precocious flowers,
the ease of a year’s first swim.
Pulsing in their silk
tent in the tree’s crotch
the pine processionaries
begin to emerge
head to tail to head
to tail, inevitable
as cause and effect,
the rungs of numbers.
Column of janissaries,
they pour like roller
coasters or compound
centipedes, devouring more
range each year, feeders
on forests. The pines
surrender to them hands up.
Yes they’re venomous:
urticating hairs
spike the wind, skin irritant
or worse – eyes or nose
suddenly aflame,
fine spines sucked into the lungs.
Yes I’m allergic,
I want to torch them
in their womblike bivouacs,
crush their doom parade
smack in the middle,
smear the alternating feet,
rows of syllables;
but it won’t stop their
relentless progress, like one
angry thought after
another from the
brain’s woolly cocoon. If I
could only rewind
the fevered forecast,
I too could love these flowers
equinoctial
so near the solstice,
this New Year’s swim in skin-soft
pellucid floating.
If only I could
shake this nest of obsessive
stings, all consuming,
maybe I could wake
those damsels in dishabille,
the demented Hours.
