A.E. Stallings

Warmer and warmer

creep the late Januarys,

disturbed beauty of

precocious flowers,

the ease of a year’s first swim.

Pulsing in their silk

tent in the tree’s crotch

the pine processionaries

begin to emerge

head to tail to head

to tail, inevitable

as cause and effect,

the rungs of numbers.

Column of janissaries,

they pour like roller

coasters or compound

centipedes, devouring more

range each year, feeders

on forests. The pines

surrender to them hands up.

Yes they’re venomous:

urticating hairs

spike the wind, skin irritant

or worse – eyes or nose

suddenly aflame,

fine spines sucked into the lungs.

Yes I’m allergic,

I want to torch them

in their womblike bivouacs,

crush their doom parade

smack in the middle,

smear the alternating feet,

rows of syllables;

but it won’t stop their

relentless progress, like one

angry thought after

another from the

brain’s woolly cocoon. If I

could only rewind

the fevered forecast,

I too could love these flowers

equinoctial

so near the solstice,

this New Year’s swim in skin-soft

pellucid floating.

If only I could

shake this nest of obsessive

stings, all consuming,

maybe I could wake

those damsels in dishabille,

the demented Hours.