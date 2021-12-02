Fiona Benson

My father told me to return to my birthplace,

the cave of Amnisos, and wait for a woman,

that she would need me. I knew what that meant –

he’d impregnated another mortal whore.

I returned unwillingly to Crete. Everything

was as it used to be, the same crude symbolism –

the cave’s narrow entrance, short stalactites

nippling the roof in rows, the mother-and-child stone

growing drip by mineral drip.

For once, it felt like home. I lit the fires,

boiled the water, prepared and steeped

the necessary herbs, arranged the oil and wool,

sampled the many types of votive honey

left here in my absence, spoke into

the bats’ soft ears and waited. She did not come.

Perhaps she was too proud to ask for help,

too ignorant to know where to go,

or perhaps she simply did not wish to live.

At last I heard her screams a long way off

and found the girl my father had left,

sixteen or so, crawling on the floor like a beast.

She backed away when she saw me for a goddess,

baring her teeth and cursing the gods,

then vomiting phlegm when the next pang

tightened her in its vice. Nothing to be done

in her hovel – no fire lit, no cloths, no oil.

I swept her up and took her back to Amnisos,

felt her contracting in my arms, that pain.

Twice she soiled herself. I felt pity for her then,

the wretch, a demi-god trying to force its way out,

rearranging her small and mortal bones.

When we gained the cave I sat her on the birthing stool

and made her drink – tincture of artemisia and myrrh –

then got to work, massaging her canal

then belly, pushing down in motion with her pangs

as I held her perineum. Her birth-waters broke,

volcanic, scalding and rushed to join the river,

and then the child erupted; I barely caught it as it surged

into my hands, red and slippery, still cauled.

It was his all right, my father’s – the usual heat,

the usual golden sheen. She didn’t want to look.

I cut the umbilicus with a clean potsherd,

gave her chaste-tree to drink, to loosen

the afterbirth, salted and cleaned the baby

three times, oiled his eyes and mouth and ears,

unstopped his anus, clucked over his perfect limbs.

When I turned back she’d slid from the birth-stool

to the ground, half-sat, her head propped awkwardly up,

her white eyeballs rolled to the cave roof

her lower half slumped in a tidal pool of red;

and still her body kept emptying itself

trying to wash itself away in blood.

Her lips were almost black in the whey of her face.

I cursed my father and ran for ice, packed her

as far as I could reach and argued with Artemis

to keep the girl. At last the bleeding stopped.

Europa slept two days but did not die.

Meantime I prayed and fed the baby honey water,

sang it all the old lullabies. On the afternoon

of the second day, I turned and saw she was awake

and was reaching for the child. I swore to protect her

and laid him in her arms. There were two more

births to come, each as bad as this,

but she knew how to find me, by then,

I would be better prepared, and she was brave.