Fiona Benson

small and thready

smells mousy

unhearthed, derelict,

crawled into the husk

of his unself

like a chrysalis

his pin-heart flittering

in the grimy webbing

dry and seeming dead

poke him with a twig

and he lunges chittering

like an angry rat

that sort of carry-on

and scrape

beware his stale teeth

like yellow needles

the foam at the corner

of his lips

carries rabies

beware his foxed

and moulting skin

his liver-spotted fingers

can still bind you

to paths you do not

understand understand

there is no cure

for this poor excuse

for a myth

no tisane no remedy

for his latter-day

uselessness

shuffle him into a matchbox

and take him to

the midden witch

little goblin little sweep

gently gently

she will sing him to sleep