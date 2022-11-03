Vol. 44 No. 21 · 3 November 2022
Poem

Oracle [Oleander]

Fiona Benson

121 words

here she comes, the Pythia
crabbed hands fused
to a narrow pair of follicles

[of no precise origin]

halts at the side of the gorge
cramps over her swollen abdomen –
her floral tube vomiting blood

[riverbed toxin
tolerates drought & inundation]

starts up again on trembling stalks
batting off ghosts

[narrow therapeutic index
heals nothing/nectars nothing]

eyes weeping milky sap
skin charred and scorched

[poisonous when ingested
can kill a man or horse]

YOUCAMEFORAPROPHECY DIDN’TYOU

dogsbane breath
her macerated stench
the feathery corolla at her mouth
flecked with bloodied spit

her voice a waspish bark

LISTEN ICANTELLYOU
EVERYTHINGTHEREISTOKNOW ABOUTBITTERNESS
HOWYOUCANFORCEITDOWN TILLYOUARE
POROUS/POISONOUS/TRANCED

SEIZURES/SEIZURES

HOWMYHEARTBEATSIRREGULAR
HOWTHEWORLDPALESANDFLICKERS
HOWASAGIRL TENDER&EVERGREEN
ISANG BECAUSEILOVEDTHESUN
&THEYWREATHED ME IN FLOWERS
&BROUGHTMEHERE
&TOLDME ITWASHOME

