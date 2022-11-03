Fiona Benson

here she comes, the Pythia
crabbed hands fused
to a narrow pair of follicles
[of no precise origin]
halts at the side of the gorge
cramps over her swollen abdomen –
her floral tube vomiting blood
[riverbed toxin
tolerates drought & inundation]
starts up again on trembling stalks
batting off ghosts
[narrow therapeutic index
heals nothing/nectars nothing]
eyes weeping milky sap
skin charred and scorched
[poisonous when ingested
can kill a man or horse]
YOUCAMEFORAPROPHECY DIDN’TYOU
dogsbane breath
her macerated stench
the feathery corolla at her mouth
flecked with bloodied spit
her voice a waspish bark
LISTEN ICANTELLYOU
EVERYTHINGTHEREISTOKNOW ABOUTBITTERNESS
HOWYOUCANFORCEITDOWN TILLYOUARE
POROUS/POISONOUS/TRANCED
SEIZURES/SEIZURES
HOWMYHEARTBEATSIRREGULAR
HOWTHEWORLDPALESANDFLICKERS
HOWASAGIRL TENDER&EVERGREEN
ISANG BECAUSEILOVEDTHESUN
&THEYWREATHED ME IN FLOWERS
&BROUGHTMEHERE
&TOLDME ITWASHOME
