Fiona Benson

here she comes, the Pythia

crabbed hands fused

to a narrow pair of follicles

[of no precise origin]

halts at the side of the gorge

cramps over her swollen abdomen –

her floral tube vomiting blood

[riverbed toxin

tolerates drought & inundation]

starts up again on trembling stalks

batting off ghosts

[narrow therapeutic index

heals nothing/nectars nothing]

eyes weeping milky sap

skin charred and scorched

[poisonous when ingested

can kill a man or horse]

YOUCAMEFORAPROPHECY DIDN’TYOU

dogsbane breath

her macerated stench

the feathery corolla at her mouth

flecked with bloodied spit

her voice a waspish bark

LISTEN ICANTELLYOU

EVERYTHINGTHEREISTOKNOW ABOUTBITTERNESS

HOWYOUCANFORCEITDOWN TILLYOUARE

POROUS/POISONOUS/TRANCED

SEIZURES/SEIZURES

HOWMYHEARTBEATSIRREGULAR

HOWTHEWORLDPALESANDFLICKERS

HOWASAGIRL TENDER&EVERGREEN

ISANG BECAUSEILOVEDTHESUN

&THEYWREATHED ME IN FLOWERS

&BROUGHTMEHERE

&TOLDME ITWASHOME