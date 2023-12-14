Fiona Benson

Alcmene gives birth to Hercules:

By the third term I was so immensely swollen

I could not see my feet, my womb stretched

and hanging to my knees. So when in the time of Capricorn

the pains came on I welcomed them with relief;

but then the child jammed against the too-tight neck

of my cervix, and for seven nights and seven days

my body was a rag between two wringing hands.

I vomited till I was emptied to the bile

and strained until I voided all my bowels,

a yellow slurry my women hurried to clean,

and there was nothing left to come except the child

but still he stayed for seven nights and seven days

obstructed and I couldn’t bear the pain –

I wanted to die – and I was dying then,

when Galinthis my little back-and-forth maid,

quick-quick, alert and gifted with the sight,

running on her short legs to fetch water –

ever more water – from the well – spied

the goddess of childbirth squatting like a toad

at the household shrine, right knee crossed over left,

then her arms crossed round them in a bind.

Eileithyia – Lucina – shining one – heaven’s midwife

was making a thwart on the birth, sworn over to Hera

to choke us both, mother and son, knotted up

and muttering spells of impediment so I was blocked

and stoppered. My crafty little servant girl Galinthis

understood everything. She waited for a lull

then ran out again and yelled: All hail, whoever

you may be, and rejoice – for my mistress,

who was in such pain, is delivered by the action of Zeus

and has a fine and healthy son!

Eileithyia springing to her feet, limbs flying apart,

came towards the girl in disbelief to shake her,

to find if it could be real, that her retention spell

could be overthrown, and in that moment

with a scream that slashed heaven I pushed

and the child burst out of my body with blood and milk

and sudden burning floods of water, my maids

all crying with relief and myself fainting dead away

my uterus ruptured and all my passages torn

and my child the size of three mortal infants

barely looking new-born, a cap of black hair

and his hands in red fists bawling his first almighty wail.

My maid Galinthis laughed as realisation

flashed across the goddess’s shining face – laughed

with all her sharp little teeth and did a quick dance

on her short busy legs. The gods do not like

to be diminished. The goddess grabbed her

by her bright red hair and threw her

so she sprawled face first on the ground –

a servant not unused to violence, the sudden taste

of blood, but then the goddess placed a foot on her neck

as she scrabbled to get up, pinning her down,

so she humped and arched her back and then

began to shrink, her frame constricting

as she screamed, her bones becoming

mouse-small until she could fit through any

mouse-hole, her organs pinching so she could thread

her slender body through a ring,

scrabbling to get up on her knees but her legs

ever shortening and her face pointing, her ears

flattening against her skull, till only the red

of her and her sharp bright eyes were the same.

The goddess changed my sharp-tongued servant girl

into a weasel. The same quick industry.

Now if you see her in the dark with her green eye shine

call her beautiful, call her good little woman

and midwife and bride. She is sacred to Hekate

the witch. Set her a dish of breast milk and offal.

Beckon her in. She is good with infants, can turn

in the narrowest space, slide through any bottleneck.

Know that when she dances now it is not for joy

but because a parasite lives behind her eyes

and contorts her brain; that she is cursed

though she serves us still. We keep her about the house –

her placenta and the must beneath her tail

are ground down and swallowed to quicken the birth,

she keeps down vermin, and when labour is painful and slow

we appease the gods by sacrificing her in the well.