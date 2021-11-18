Jorie Graham

Are we

extinct yet. Who owns

the map. May I

look. Where is my

claim. Is my history

verifiable. Have I

included the memory

of the animals. The animals’

memories. Are they

still here. Are we

alone. Look

the filaments

appear. Of memories. Whose? What was

land

like. Did it move

through us. Something says nonstop

are you here

are your ancestors

real do you have a

body do you have

yr self in

mind can you see yr

hands – have you broken it

the thread – try to feel the

pull of the other

end – make sure

both ends are

alive when u pull to

try to re-enter

here. A raven

has arrived while I

am taking all this

down. In-

corporate me it

squawks. It hops

closer along the low stone

wall. Do you remember

despair its coming

closer says. I look

at him. Do not

hurry I say but

he’s tapping the stone

all over with his

beak. His coat is

sun. He looks

carefully at me bc

I’m so still &

eager. He sees my

loneliness. Cicadas

begin. Is this a real

encounter I ask. Of the old

kind. When there were

ravens. No

says the light. You

are barely here. The

raven left a

long time ago. It

is travelling its thread its

skyroad forever now, it knows

the current through the

cicadas, which you cannot hear

but which

close over u now. But is it not

here I ask looking up

through my stanzas.

Did it not reach me

as it came in. Did

it not enter here

at stanza eight – & where

does it go now

when it goes away

again, when I tell you the raven is golden,

when I tell you it lifted &

went, & it went.