There is a plot in the back of my building.

Not the size of the asteroid.

Not what four

hyper-crenellations of a reef would have held when there were

reefs. It’s still here. I must not

get the time

confused. The times. There is a coolness in it which would have been new

Spring. I can’t tell if it’s

smell, as of blossoms which would have been just then

beginning, or of loam. Through this

green sensation is

a thing which threads & pushes

up. What is it pushes it. Whatever pushes it we

must not get the feelings confused, the feelings of this – in this –

now. One of us looks in

the field guide. One of us looks up to where the sky had been.

Our prior lives press on us.

Something with heavy re-

collection in it

presses. Not

history anymore of course but

like it. Is it five minutes or 500 years. Can we pencil that

in. Next to the ashheap. The windowless classroom or what we still call class-

rooms. Out of habit. Which feel, as the monitors speak, like

they’re filling with snow. Each creature sits

alone. Is that what it is, a

creature. It feels like a resurrected thing, this sensation I have of a

creature. I carry certain stains with me. I can imagine

loneliness which is an error I know. I think of causes &

effects which is a form of regret. I imagine this veil

shall be lifted again and something like a face in a mirror

appear. And it will be me. Will be a room as rooms used to be to us.

And us in them.

As a family or as lovers. We shall be lifted and we shall touch

in the old way. Just a hand on another. Not meaning that

much but still a small weight. With

meaning. A feeling of a harbouring inside which reminds one of having a

mind. A feeling that one could

die for instance.

So there was

mystery, hope, fear, loneliness.

A sudden alarm from not-knowing and being startled by an in-

comprehensible terror or some other reaction

to change. There was

change. A person could be-

come. You could look into a face &

not know. There was rain & you would hardly notice.

It could rain for hours. The face would be there inside

its otherness, the way its body, which you could not imagine the in-

wardness of, moved, each one

moved,

differently, completely

differently. Why is it now you summon

streets. How they ran everywhere away. You could be in a strange

place and not know. You could be

lost. You could be as if

thrown away from the real. A trembling thing. A

journey. Lost yes – but not wrong in being. And from there you

could see a face which was a stranger. And it

would have a look which you had to wait for.

Because it was its look.

Because you could not program it or request it.

Because it was not yours.

Not yours.

And when it came your way like a strange turning

it brought a gaze with it. An ex-

pression. A thing given to you you had not made or owned or seen

before.

That’s all. You do not know how to go on from here.

You do not know how to imagine further

into the past.

You want to remember what it was to see a look.

There is one look among all the unprogrammable looks you want to recall.

You raise your hands to your face to feel for it, can you force it.

It was like this:

someone turned your way.

It was a free turn. It was made by them freely.

And what they did then was this.

You had done something. You

seemed to become un-

masked. You

had done something you should not have done. You felt in you that u

wished you had not.

And they did something with their free face,

they tossed it out at you,

a thing not yours to dial-up or own – a thing free – a free thing –

they forgave you.

You are not sure you know what this means. But you are sure this happened once. You

were a thing

that required it.

And it was a thing which was not exact, not on time, not wired-in,

which was able to arrive in

time – just in time – & could be

given.