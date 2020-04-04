Fiona Benson

Subimago
Tomorrow’s dancer
on the water’s
sticky lip
hurrying out
of her husk –
a lush fluttering
as she struggles
into late noon light,
breaking all the knots
untangling
from her own lost corpse,
its five point shadow,
escaping into air
taking refuge
in the willow.
Not death,
her shed skin
carried by the river,
not the shroud
of Turin, despite
its hollow cockpit
of a face
its warped and eyeless goggles,
but ephemera, exuvia,
an unzipped dress
of almost-there silk,
wet tissue
shed instar after instar –
tomorrow she will come
to the luminous core –
and dance with the others
in fluid spires,
today she rests.
Imago
if I spin for you –
sun-glazed, glacéd,
swallow-tailed –
if I spin through shining air
after years of working the dirt
grovelling in mud
endlessly bursting
my shellacked seams –
slough upon slough
of my own dun skin –
if I spin, like a bobbin streaming
threading the updraft
swollen, iridescent, reeling,
spin then fall,
sailing on my own split tail
to reel again
a flare against the sun –
come you, will you come?
Who said ecstasy
must be prolonged?
This is the sweet moment,
this is the high note;
if I spin for you
will you come?
Spent
Her body’s empty purse
and draggled strings
returned
after its several transactions
with the river,
her abdomen dipped
to the surface of the water
mid-flight, quick
as if it burned;
the water takes
her rushed deposits,
the little gold that glitters, sifts
through cooling depths
and in the sediment
may hold,
may hatch, may crawl,
may feed, may fly;
what survives is code.
Send Letters To:
The Editor
London Review of Books,
28 Little Russell Street
London, WC1A 2HN
letters@lrb.co.uk
Please include name, address, and a telephone number.