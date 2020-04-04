Fiona Benson

Subimago

Tomorrow’s dancer

on the water’s

sticky lip

hurrying out

of her husk –

a lush fluttering

as she struggles

into late noon light,

breaking all the knots

untangling

from her own lost corpse,

its five point shadow,

escaping into air

taking refuge

in the willow.

Not death,

her shed skin

carried by the river,

not the shroud

of Turin, despite

its hollow cockpit

of a face

its warped and eyeless goggles,

but ephemera, exuvia,

an unzipped dress

of almost-there silk,

wet tissue

shed instar after instar –

tomorrow she will come

to the luminous core –

and dance with the others

in fluid spires,

today she rests.

Imago

if I spin for you –

sun-glazed, glacéd,

swallow-tailed –

if I spin through shining air

after years of working the dirt

grovelling in mud

endlessly bursting

my shellacked seams –

slough upon slough

of my own dun skin –

if I spin, like a bobbin streaming

threading the updraft

swollen, iridescent, reeling,

spin then fall,

sailing on my own split tail

to reel again

a flare against the sun –

come you, will you come?

Who said ecstasy

must be prolonged?

This is the sweet moment,

this is the high note;

if I spin for you

will you come?

Spent

Her body’s empty purse

and draggled strings

returned

after its several transactions

with the river,

her abdomen dipped

to the surface of the water

mid-flight, quick

as if it burned;

the water takes

her rushed deposits,

the little gold that glitters, sifts

through cooling depths

and in the sediment

may hold,

may hatch, may crawl,

may feed, may fly;

what survives is code.