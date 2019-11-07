How we collectively itch under their collective whine.

All night insects thicken round the clinic’s outdoor light.

In the malaria ward the beds are pushed so close

the sleepers share the same bad dream: a female mosquito

filling her soft bulb, dipping her beak for a drop of blood

to ripen her eggs; how her abdomen’s rosé flush

deepens to ruby as she siphons out water as waste.

The sleepers parch.

Over at the NGO dorm we swap mosquito lore like cards;

they become accustomed to, or are indifferent to,

or possibly mock citronella; they’ll find a way in –

even the smallest tear in a mosquito net is an open door

and your body is a welcome mat on which they wipe their feet

before inserting a straw; they use two serrated needles

to cut through your tissues, two needles to hold the flesh apart,

one to insert a chemical spit to keep your blood running,

and a proboscis to home in, to suck … their eyesight’s alleged

to be poor – they see you better when you move

and are attracted to blondes and restless sleepers;

they smell your breath; some of us smell sweeter.

I’m one of their chosen ones, and verge on paranoia:

long sleeves, trousers tucked into socks after dark,

a cotton scarf to protect the back of my neck.

My lips tingle with deet. If I lick them my tongue

bitters and numbs. I brush at my face obsessively,

keep my feet tucked under me and chafe.

I’m not the only one. Out on the verandah

the Dutch intern swipes an electric racket

through the air. Every time it intercepts an insect

it makes an exaggerated buzz. It pleases him

to hear them frizz, to imagine their bodies forked

in hot blue light, as they electrocute and spasm.

Like deet, his bat is indiscriminate and zaps

fruit flies, crane flies, moths, beetles on the wing –

think of insecticide sprayed over cities from planes,

falling mist-fine over ditches, a soft particulate rain;

the sweltering night suddenly quiet in the city park,

the frogs’ pale bellies moon-side up, snakes like

sloppy inner tubes rotting in the grass.

And think of Honesty’s daughter, hallucinating in bed

as Honesty loosens her cornrows with trembling fingers

and sings to her in undertones collapsed by her own

uneven breath, the nearest clinic hours away on broken roads;

the malaria swells and burns till her girl arches

from her pallet bed and drums her heels, her eyes

rolled back in her head, raised beyond and gone

though her mother tries to call her home. Daughter.

Baby girl. It makes me sick to write this

as if I make it happen, but every two minutes, a child.

Survivors sway in the open bed of the hired trucks

ululating and screaming as they rattle to the burial ground.

Meanwhile Immo Hanson, gentle Professor,

inserts his naked wrist through the sleeved net tunnel

of a mosquito incubator – a special, iridescent species –

and suffers them to feed, keeps steady despite the itch,

because these rainforest jewels might have secrets to tell;

and in London a woman splices a mosquito egg to corrupt the gene

that defines male sex; there will be infertile males

and in eight generations (a matter of days?) the brood

will collapse. Still, my architect friend on the Ilha

sleeps in one bed with his Mozambican wife and sons;

he jolts awake every few minutes to check

that his wife and boys’ beloved flesh isn’t touching

the net or near the net or within arm’s length of the net

where he imagines a mosquito might intrude its fine needle.

Again and again he shuffles them in, till they sleep in a riddled heap

at the centre of the bed, swimming in the vast margins

of his terror. I don’t have children yet, though I have miscarried

and hold myself like a crystal glass, full to the brim,

afraid to spill, afraid to harm a single ovum.

When I am feverish I take myself to the hospital

and queue to have my finger pricked in the whitewashed clinic.

Hundreds of mothers mill outside the slow pharmacy;

pills are passed at intervals through a metal grille.

Babies are weighed on clock-faced scales

suspended from the ceiling, lain in dangling, knotted slings

the way, in old cartoons, newborns are brought in bundles

hanging from a stork’s beak, the longed-for gift.

The man driven insane by dysentery,

turmeric-yellow shit dribbling down his leg

stirs in the hospital garbage with a stick

and won’t let anyone come near. My name is called.

I’ve tested negative and can go. I walk, shaking with relief

and fever back to the dorm, back through air-con buses

and airports and planes, back to my privileged Northern isle

in which my babies will be inoculated against most ills

and god willing, In’sh’Allah (whatever it takes I will give),

will live. I do not deserve this life.