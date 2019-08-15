Can this write

the future,

its ooze and

stiffening. With

whom am I

speaking.

It sounds like a receiver

off the hook

a long time. It’s

weeping. And you can’t say please

stop to the

future, it will not

stop, it will

not stop

listening to you as you

approach it,

always clearer always

louder – please

stop listening

future, but no it does not

speak, it just

leans in a bit & hears us

as we come

towards it – & once you

think it you must

think it – there is no way

to recover what we were

before – it will not fade – it’s only a

thought but it will

not fade – unnerving me, its only

witness. I can touch

its grief. It’s cold

inside. Greetings it says. I’m

the next‐on thing. I’m already in

you. Don’t

worry. I think that’s it

opening its mouth

down there,

blurred,

awash in lessening,

green too

in spots,

make sure u find

the right spots,

sluiced-in, low,

envisioning rough air,

also less and less

wood water light …

Die deeper into it, I think,

every instant u must think

it, here it is

now, look

up, we have always

only just

arrived here, only

here, so what do you make of

it, this passage of

time – think it

gingerly – it’s

all we

have. All.

Now the bilge on the

dying water

makes its usual

rainbow & we

who are so used to the

damage, we

no longer see it, its

pot‐of-gold look,

its astonishing

benzene

making of this once‐clean sea

a softly roping

flower, a mouth of

pinks, where all

grows dead – sugary

uncoiling of molecules

where sultry greens & golds

write a message

on the waters

the waters cannot

receive.

Ooze the minutes.

Waste them. Be wealthy with

Lost time. The wind picks up.

Close the door.

Fall is slipping in. There is

still Fall. It shakes out

the air which had

just a moment ago been

midsummer-still.

And now here it is, a thin wire in it,

the tendency towards,

so faint, a smudge that also has

drive in it,

coming at you full steam like

a gash of

water burst from

the future,

pointed right at you,

aiming to wipe the place which is you – it is not

tentative –

completely clean

of you.