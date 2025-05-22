Robert Crawford

in memory of Michael Longley

The Antrim Glens: you,

Edna, Seamus and Ovid

Teaching us summer.

in memory of John Burnside

One offered us his yellow teapot, then later fell into a Japanese volcano.

One always had a twinkle in his cigarette.

One motorbiked in leathers on poebiz through central Paris.

One carried a dog in a cage.

One wrote in fountain pen with a label poking above his sweater’s neckline.

One never blotted out a line.

One drove a hired car through a pedestrian-only mall.

One, applauded by her audience, said to a latecomer, ‘Oh, hello, Mum.’

One with a pigtail had a taste for pibroch.

One inquired, ‘Do you mind if I sew?’

One wore a fob watch in a tweed waistcoat pocket.

One excused himself for a toilet break during his own long poem.

One snuggled in an armchair on a pier.

One had a contract specifying his tipple.

One spoke breathily through protruding teeth.

One denounced the girning of a coffee machine.

One was mangled in a car crash.

One, stuffing a rucksack with unsold copies, sighed, ‘Ah, the books, the books …’

One pointedly requested a babysitter.

One asked his bullied son, ‘Would you like me to show you how to really hurt someone?’

One offered a business card.

One fell asleep, drunk on the floor, at his own gig.

One tripped and turned his elbow to dust.

One was mistaken for a bag lady.

One walked, bent double, down a subterranean tunnel.

One contemplated a yoghurt pot.

One studied nude mice in a lab in Prague.

One said, ‘Burn something, then use the ash.’

Add them up. The answer is one.