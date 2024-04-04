Robert Crawford

for Alice
Thus all the books on any given subject are found standing together, and no additions or changes ever separate them.
Melvil Dewey, A Classification and Subject Index for Cataloguing and Arranging the Books and Pamphlets of a Library
Irish
Formal People
Waitressing for Godot
Girl with Green Thighs
A Farewell to Armagh
Scottish
A Drunk Man Licks at the Thistle
Ted Gauntlet
Sunset Snog
Fife: A User’s Manual
Cookbooks
Moll Flan
Buns and Lovers
Oblomange
Tart of Darkness
Medical
The Illiad
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Deaf
Gays’ Anatomy
The Scarlet Pimple
Travel
Venice: The Menace
Middle Gidding
Leaves of Graz
The Descent of Manchester
Medieval
Gaudy Knight
The Brompton Folding Mystery Cycle
D.E. Cameron’s Decameron
The Works of Sir Thomas Malory-Towers
Kitchenware
Njal’s Aga
The Portrait of a Ladle
Woks in China
Goodbye to All Tat
Environment
The Rape of the Loch
Ben Jonson: Life on a Scottish Mountain
Three Men and a Goat
Nature Writer of the Year: Oscar Wilde
Dressmaking and Haberdashery
The Hand-Made Tails
Couture and Anarchy
The Hat of the Matter
The Waistband
Pin
Drugs
Stoner
Harry Pot
The Habit
The Pharma Sutra
Motoring
Sir Gawain and the Green Light
Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cars
Jane Austin
Mrs Gasket
Gender
A Child’s First ABLGBT
Portrait of the Artist as a Young Mam
Oor Wullie
Matthew and Arnold
Sport
Lucky Gym
The Seven Pillars of Wisden
The Decline and Fall of the Roman Umpire
Arnold of Rugby
Erotica
Ivanhore
Playboy of the Western World
Can You Forgive Her? (Trollope)
Hard Times
Crime
Holmes and Gardens
Flaubert’s Poirot
Dorothy Slayers
Meg Rae
Crafts
A Loom of One’s Own
The Just Sew Stories
Venerable Beadwork
As I Lay Dyeing
Sequels
The Naked Afternoon Tea
The Greater Gatsby
The Forty-Nine Steps
Five Quintets
Parenting
A Shropshire Dad
Invisible Ma
Jane Austen’s Bath Book
Doctor and Nurse Faustus
Nappy Days
Railways
Dr Beeching and the Railway Children
Edinburgh Waverley Novels
The Station Master of Ballantrae
Thomas the Search Engine
Shakespeare
Iambo
Sir Liloquy
Thymbelina
Taliban
Libraries
The Bookcase of Sherlock Holmes
The Borrowers
Where Angels Fear to Read
The Little-Read Book
Send Letters To:
The Editor
London Review of Books,
28 Little Russell Street
London, WC1A 2HN
letters@lrb.co.uk
Please include name, address, and a telephone number.