Robert Crawford

for Alice

Thus all the books on any given subject are found standing together, and no additions or changes ever separate them.

Melvil Dewey, A Classification and Subject Index for Cataloguing and Arranging the Books and Pamphlets of a Library

Irish

Formal People

Waitressing for Godot

Girl with Green Thighs

A Farewell to Armagh

Scottish

A Drunk Man Licks at the Thistle

Ted Gauntlet

Sunset Snog

Fife: A User’s Manual

Cookbooks

Moll Flan

Buns and Lovers

Oblomange

Tart of Darkness

Medical

The Illiad

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Deaf

Gays’ Anatomy

The Scarlet Pimple

Travel

Venice: The Menace

Middle Gidding

Leaves of Graz

The Descent of Manchester

Medieval

Gaudy Knight

The Brompton Folding Mystery Cycle

D.E. Cameron’s Decameron

The Works of Sir Thomas Malory-Towers

Kitchenware

Njal’s Aga

The Portrait of a Ladle

Woks in China

Goodbye to All Tat

Environment

The Rape of the Loch

Ben Jonson: Life on a Scottish Mountain

Three Men and a Goat

Nature Writer of the Year: Oscar Wilde

Dressmaking and Haberdashery

The Hand-Made Tails

Couture and Anarchy

The Hat of the Matter

The Waistband

Pin

Drugs

Stoner

Harry Pot

The Habit

The Pharma Sutra

Motoring

Sir Gawain and the Green Light

Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cars

Jane Austin

Mrs Gasket

Gender

A Child’s First ABLGBT

Portrait of the Artist as a Young Mam

Oor Wullie

Matthew and Arnold

Sport

Lucky Gym

The Seven Pillars of Wisden

The Decline and Fall of the Roman Umpire

Arnold of Rugby

Erotica

Ivanhore

Playboy of the Western World

Can You Forgive Her? (Trollope)

Hard Times

Crime

Holmes and Gardens

Flaubert’s Poirot

Dorothy Slayers

Meg Rae

Crafts

A Loom of One’s Own

The Just Sew Stories

Venerable Beadwork

As I Lay Dyeing

Sequels

The Naked Afternoon Tea

The Greater Gatsby

The Forty-Nine Steps

Five Quintets

Parenting

A Shropshire Dad

Invisible Ma

Jane Austen’s Bath Book

Doctor and Nurse Faustus

Nappy Days

Railways

Dr Beeching and the Railway Children

Edinburgh Waverley Novels

The Station Master of Ballantrae

Thomas the Search Engine

Shakespeare

Iambo

Sir Liloquy

Thymbelina

Taliban

Libraries

The Bookcase of Sherlock Holmes

The Borrowers

Where Angels Fear to Read

The Little-Read Book