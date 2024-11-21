Francis FitzGibbon bids an unsentimental goodbye to the immigration and asylum tribunal on which he sat for many years, and records his ‘disgust that the laws it had to apply were becoming an impediment to justice’ (LRB, 24 October). He instances in particular the statutory requirement that ‘every decision-maker must conclusively treat the Republic of Rwanda as a safe country’ to which to send asylum-seekers. The Starmer government’s decision to scrap the Rwanda scheme means that the courts will have to await a different opportunity to answer the question FitzGibbon’s comment suggests: when is a parliamentary statute not law?

‘An act of Parliament can do no wrong,’ Chief Justice Holt remarked three centuries ago, ‘though it may do several things that look pretty odd.’ He described as ‘far from any extravagancy’ the assertion of Chief Justices Coke and Hobart a century earlier that not even Parliament could make a person judge in his own cause. This door was pushed wider open in 1975 when the law lords had to determine the tax liability of a German Jew who had fled to Britain in 1939 and had been deprived of his German citizenship by a Nazi law of 1941 directed at Jews. At least one of the judges, Lord Cross, was prepared to go this far: ‘To my mind a law of this sort constitutes so grave an infringement of human rights that the courts of this country ought to refuse to recognise it as a law at all.’

Since then a number of senior UK judges have reserved the theoretical possibility of striking down or refusing to implement unconstitutional statutes. While Lord Neuberger, until recently president of the Supreme Court, has hedged his bets (‘Judges cannot decide that a statute is invalid on the ground that it infringes the UK constitution – save possibly in exceptional circumstances’), Lord Steyn, Lady Hale and Lord Hope in 2005 took the opportunity of a challenge to the validity of the Hunting Act 2004 to warn that Parliament’s sovereignty was not unqualified. That case turned in large part on whether the Hunting Act had been passed in procedural conformity with the 1911 Parliament Act. The argument was in itself an undisguised trespass by the judges (unopposed, remarkably, by the attorney general) on the forbidden territory of Parliament’s own procedures. But on the question of parliamentary sovereignty, Lord Steyn’s view was explicit: