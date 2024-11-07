Michael Hofmann’s review of the Chaïm Soutine retrospective at the Louisiana Museum in Denmark joins the slim minority of Soutine criticism – in both French and English – that is worthy of its subject (LRB, 24 October). A few minor clarifications. Hofmann writes that Soutine would cut up or otherwise make disappear any of his paintings if left alone with them by a careless owner. It’s true that he would seek out old paintings of his – almost always from his earliest period, painted in Céret between 1918 and 1920 – and destroy them if he’d decided he disapproved of them. The reason he went to the lengths of shredding (and burning) them is that thieves would notoriously root through Soutine’s bins for confiscated canvases, which they would patch up and sell as authentic works. But he only did this in rare cases and most of the paintings remain because he was proud of them.

Hofmann is justly taken by Soutine’s still lifes of raw meat. ‘It is hard to know what they are for,’ he writes. ‘Not boasts, not for salivating.’ But we do know why Soutine chose to paint them – he was quoting. In the first instance, Flayed Beef was inspired by Rembrandt’s Le Boeuf écorché (1655), which Soutine visited ritualistically at the Louvre along with Chardin’s game paintings. Hofmann marvels at the quality of Soutine’s crimsons: the story of the buckets of blood he used to douse the strung-up beef corpse in his studio is notorious in Soutine lore.

Finally, Hofmann notes that Soutine’s violent and gorgeous brush is grounded in reality. He is right: Soutine only ever painted directly from life – never from imagination, memory or a photograph. When he was moved to repeat Rembrandt he had to go and buy a beef carcass and hang it from hooks in his studio. When the meat dried to brown he bought the blood.