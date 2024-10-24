I wonder about T.J. Clark’s choice of Pierre Bourdieu as a foil for Frantz Fanon (LRB, 26 September). Clark mentions Bourdieu’s referring, in an interview, to Fanon’s ‘irresponsibility’, and goes so far as to call Bourdieu a ‘boor’, in contrast to Fanon’s ‘real’ readers, such as Hannah Arendt.

The interview in question took place in the context of the ‘black decade’ in Algeria, from 1992 to 2002, when between 44,000 and 200,000 people were killed. This period represented the bitter coda to the optimism of the Algerian revolution of 1954-62. It may have been partly Bourdieu’s reflection on such losses that led him to accentuate his distance from Fanon. But it is also true that Bourdieu had from the early 1960s been critical of Fanon’s view that the peasantry would be the sole or main revolutionary force.

Bourdieu, who was himself conscripted to Algeria, was a noted advocate for the colonised Algerians and critic of colonial anthropologists; he ended his first book, The Algerians (1958), with a revolutionary song. Although he opposed some of the National Liberation Army’s methods, he and his Algerian colleagues – including Abdelmalek Sayad, Mouloud Mammeri and Mouloud Feraoun – fully supported the decolonial struggle. Feraoun, a lycée headteacher, was killed by the OAS, and Bourdieu himself had to flee, late one night, having discovered he was on the French army’s red list.

Both Bourdieu and Sayad, like Fanon, favoured a socialist revolution in Algeria. They wrote an article together in 1964 about the need to avoid the bureaucratic deformation of the revolution. Vital to this, they argued, was the creation of radical educational programmes that would not alienate the peasantry: tools that would counter the ‘demagoguery’ and hierarchical centralisation that both they, and Fanon, feared. However, in Bourdieu’s view the peasantry – especially dispossessed ex-peasants, forced to hawk goods or search for work in the cities – might be absolutely impoverished but often didn’t attribute their alienation to social causes. Instead they perceived magical reasons for their bad fortune and nurtured magical hopes for its redress. What’s more, the ‘empeasanted peasants’, still living on the land, often did not see the scarcity of agricultural work as unemployment, and tended to adopt a traditional cyclical view of life and of the future. Thus for Bourdieu it was the urban working classes, especially those who had gained permanent work and a regular wage, who would be able to embark on what he called a ‘rational revolution’. They had a longer temporal perspective on the potential future (the ‘à venir’) than empeasanted peasants or shantytown dwellers with precarious employment.

Clark seems to imply that Bourdieu’s comments on Fanon sprang simply from moralistic individualism, but they are better viewed as part of an anti-colonial radical humanism. Much later, implacably antagonistic to the ‘bankers’ realism’ of neoliberalism, he would appeal for a ‘reasoned utopia’.