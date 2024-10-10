Nicholas Penny is right that Angelica Kauffman’s drawing instrument is a porte-crayon (Letters, 26 September). Since the exhibition catalogue and wall text described it as a ‘stylus’, I chose to use that term, hoping to avoid confusion for readers. In English, a stylus more commonly refers to a pointed metal instrument used for drawing or incising, but it has been used in a more general sense in several recent exhibition catalogues of Kauffman’s work, perhaps as a result of translation from German scholarship into English.

Penny also states that Nathaniel Hone depicts Kauffman as the admiring child standing at the magician’s knee in his painting The Conjurer, an elaborate satirical attack on Reynolds. This is a valid interpretation. But it is not the only one, nor necessarily the most important to Kauffman and her contemporaries. As I wrote in my piece, Kauffman’s public objection to the painting centred on the group of cavorting naked figures, among which she believed she was represented. This is supported by Hone’s own account of the scandal. After The Conjurer was rejected from the academy’s annual exhibition, Hone wrote to Kauffman and offered to change the offending figure to such a degree ‘that it would be impossible to suppose it to be a woman’ – he even (somewhat mischievously) suggested he could ‘put a beard’ on it. Although Kauffman refused to withdraw her objection, Hone made the changes anyway, before putting the painting on display at his own exhibition later the same year. In the accompanying catalogue, he explained the alterations: ‘The figure said to have been intended for Mrs A.K. is not only taken out, but all the other naked figures, lest they should be said to be likenesses of any particular gentlemen or ladies, which Mr Hone never meant.’ While it is possible that Kauffman also saw herself in the child at the conjuror’s knee, her association with the naked figures likely posed the greater threat to her reputation.