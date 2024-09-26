A.W. Moore writes that I am not to be trusted as an exegete of Wittgenstein because I attribute to Wittgenstein a view that he does not hold (LRB, 1 August). At one point in my introduction to Alexander Booth’s translation of Wittgenstein’s Tractatus, I try to help non-specialist readers make sense of Wittgenstein’s obsession with logic as the ‘incomparable essence’ of thought and language. My proposal is that such an obsession might stem from the experience of necessary truth, and I offer, as an example, comprehension of Euclid’s proof that there is no greatest prime. Moore takes issue with this possibility on the grounds that in 6.21 Wittgenstein claims that propositions of mathematics do not express thoughts.

The simple reply to this objection is that Euclid’s proof is not a proposition in Wittgenstein’s sense. No proofs in mathematics are. At 6.2321, he tells us that a proof is something that allows us to recognise that what a mathematical proposition expresses is correct without having to compare the expression with reality.

A problem remains. While the nature of thought and its relation to language are Wittgenstein’s subjects in the Tractatus, he rarely employs the German word for thought as mental activity, Denken. Overwhelmingly, his focus is on Gedanke – ‘the thought’ or ‘a thought’ – which he defines as a ‘proposition with sense’, tied to the possibility of being true or false about the material world. For this reason, I should not have used the phrase ‘speaks of thought’ in framing my proposal; it was bound to generate confusion. I’m grateful to Moore for the stimulus to reconsider, and to Penguin for the opportunity to remedy the wording for the paperback edition.